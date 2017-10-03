Is it 2020 yet? Here's the first day of construction on the Rangers' new Globe Life Field
Arlington's new $1.1 billion ballpark is officially under construction, as crews begin working around the clock, six days a week, on the Texas Rangers' new home. In order to be ready for the 2020 season, an estimated 97,000 truckloads of dirt must first be hauled away to make room for the 41,000 seat stadium.
Texas Rangers
