Keller Fossil Ridge Keller Timber Creek 9.29.17

Keller Fossil Ridge quarterback Cobe Craft (2) tries to get past Keller Timber Creek safety Andrew Pollum (16) during the 1st half Friday night, September 29, 2017 played at Keller ISD AC.
The Keller Timber Creek Panthers enter the field to face the Keller Fossil Ridge Falcons, Friday night, September 29, 2017 played at Keller ISD AC.
Keller Timber Creek running back Blake Irving (7) goes around the corner for a 56 yard touchdown run against Keller Fossil Ridge, during the first half Friday night, September 29, 2017 played at Keller ISD AC.
Keller Creek Timber running back Blake Irving looks for running room against Keller Fossil Ridge, during the 1st half Friday night, September 29, 2017 played at Keller ISD AC.
The Keller Fossi Ridge students cheer on their Panther against Keller Timber Creek, Friday night, September 29, 2017 played at Keller ISD AC.
A member of the Keller Timber Creek band performs before the game against Keller Fossil Ridge, Friday night, September 29, 2017 played at Keller ISD AC.
The Keller Timber Creek students look on during the game against Keller Fossil Ridge, Friday night, September 29, 2017 played at Keller ISD AC.
Keller Fossil Ridge linebacker Arnold Saidov (r) gets a sack on Keller Timber Creek quarterback Adrian Ranete (14) during the 1st half Friday night, September 29, 2017 played at Keller ISD AC.
Keller Fossil Ridge quarterback Cobe Craft (2) attempts a pass against Keller Timber Creek during the first half Friday night, September 29, 2017, at Keller ISD AC.
Keller Fossil Ridge wide receiver Stefan Cobbs (5) makes the catch for a 45 yard touchdown reception against Keller Timber Creek during the 1st half Friday night, September 29, 2017 played at Keller ISD AC.
Keller Fossil Ridge wide receiver Jaylen Hearst (r) comes up with a reception against Keller Timber Creek defensive back Emmanuel Wilson (25) during the 1st half Friday night, September 29, 2017 played at Keller ISD AC.
Keller Fossil Ridge wide receiver Jaylen Hearst (r) and Keller Timber Creek defensive back Emmanuel Wilson (25) go for the ball during the 1st half Friday night, September 29, 2017 played at Keller ISD AC.
Keller Fossil Ridge and wide receiver Jaylen Hearst overcame a 15-point deficit early to defeat Keller Timber Creek.
The Keller Fossil Ridge students cheer on their Panthers against Keller Timber Creek, Friday night, September 29, 2017 played at Keller ISD AC.
Keller Fossil Ridge quarterback Cobe Craft (2) is dragged down by Keller Timber Creek linebacker Hunter Meachum (r), during the 1st half Friday night, September 29, 2017 played at Keller ISD AC.
Keller Timber Creek running back Blake Irving is stopped by Keller Fossil Ridge Alex Alvarado during the 1st half Friday night, September 29, 2017 played at Keller ISD AC.
Keller Creek Timber running back Blake Irving (L) is wrapped up by Keller Fossil Ridge defensive lineman Alex Alvarado (r) during the 1st half Friday night, September 29, 2017 played at Keller ISD AC.
Keller Fossil Ridge wide receiver Jaylen Hearst (14) tries to run over Keller Timber Creek defensive back Emmanuel Wilson (25) during the 1st half Friday night, September 29, 2017 played at Keller ISD AC.
Timber Creek wide receiver Eric Ezukanma, left, looks to get past Fossil Ridge defensive back Advertius McGill.
