Lake Ridge wide receiver Malik Knowles (18) drags Summit defensive lineman Mylz Petty (43) for yardage as Lake Ridge played Summit in high school football at Newsom Stadium Friday September 29, 2017. Lake Ridge came back to defeat Summit 28-21. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

Sports

Lake Ridge rallies to defeat district rival Summit

By Mark Wright

Special to the Star-Telegram

September 29, 2017 10:43 PM

Kaleb Whitley hauled in a 13-yard pass from Jason Bean and Chandler Rogers added a two-point conversion run with 7:56 to go in the fourth to complete a Mansfield Lake Ridge rally Friday night at Newsom Stadium. Lake Ridge trailed 21-13 at the end of the third but outscored Mansfield Summit 15-0 in the final frame to win 28-21.

Summit’s attempt to tie came up just short. Quarterback Brysen McKinney was stopped a yard shy of the goal with under five minutes remaining. Summit failed to reach midfield on its last drive.

Key players: Bean (170 yards, two touchdowns passing) scored on a 23-yard run and threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to TJ Graham to keep Lake Ridge close in the first half. Dewone Jackson had a five-yard run for a score. Bryce Nyumah, Keemon Brown and Richard Chark each scored a rushing touchdown for Summit, which had 219 yards on the ground.

Key stat: Summit was shut out in the second half, including a drive that ended at the Lake Ridge one yard line in the fourth.

Records: Lake Ridge 4-1, 2-0 10-5A; Summit 3-2, 1-1

