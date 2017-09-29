Lake Ridge rallies to defeat district rival Summit

Kaleb Whitley hauled in a 13-yard pass from Jason Bean and Chandler Rogers added a two-point conversion run with 7:56 to go in the fourth to complete a Mansfield Lake Ridge rally Friday night at Newsom Stadium. Lake Ridge trailed 21-13 at the end of the third but outscored Mansfield Summit 15-0 in the final frame to win 28-21.
Summit’s attempt to tie came up just short. Quarterback Brysen McKinney was stopped a yard shy of the goal with under five minutes remaining. Summit failed to reach midfield on its last drive.
Key players: Bean (170 yards, two touchdowns passing) scored on a 23-yard run and threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to TJ Graham to keep Lake Ridge close in the first half. Dewone Jackson had a five-yard run for a score. Bryce Nyumah, Keemon Brown and Richard Chark each scored a rushing touchdown for Summit, which had 219 yards on the ground.
Key stat: Summit was shut out in the second half, including a drive that ended at the Lake Ridge one yard line in the fourth.
Records: Lake Ridge 4-1, 2-0 10-5A; Summit 3-2, 1-1
Comments