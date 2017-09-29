More Videos

  • Perez, Banister talk about lefty's big second half

    Texas Rangers left-hander Martin Perez finished his season with another win, his ninth of the second half, with a quality start that has him and manager Jeff Banister feeling good about 2018 (video by Jeff Wilson).

jwilson@star-telegram.com