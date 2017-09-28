More Videos

RAW: Plays like this is why Keller football has won three straight games 0:27

RAW: Plays like this is why Keller football has won three straight games

Pause
RAW: Wyatt takes the lead in battle of unbeatens 0:24

RAW: Wyatt takes the lead in battle of unbeatens

TCU hitter Luken Baker describes recovery after season-ending injury 0:42

TCU hitter Luken Baker describes recovery after season-ending injury

Banister admits Rangers feeling sting of elimination 3:13

Banister admits Rangers feeling sting of elimination

Pudge on Puerto Rico: 'It's totally destroyed' 1:35

Pudge on Puerto Rico: "It's totally destroyed"

MLB Commissioner Manfred talks about new Rangers ballpark 2:22

MLB Commissioner Manfred talks about new Rangers ballpark

'If there is anything that should unite us as a nation, it should be the education of our children.' 1:29

"If there is anything that should unite us as a nation, it should be the education of our children."

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Cardinals game? 0:41

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Cardinals game?

  • Banister: Rangers' slide not from lack of effort

    With key veterans on the bench for a second straight game Thursday, the Texas Rangers saw their losing streak hit seven. The fire is there, though, said manager Jeff Banister (video by Jeff Wilson).

Banister: Rangers' slide not from lack of effort

With key veterans on the bench for a second straight game Thursday, the Texas Rangers saw their losing streak hit seven. The fire is there, though, said manager Jeff Banister (video by Jeff Wilson).
jwilson@star-telegram.com