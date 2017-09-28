Banister: Gonzalez pitches well, but offense to blame for Rangers' loss
Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister liked what he saw Thursday from Miguel Gonzalez and the young hitters, but the offense has a whole didn't do enough in a loss to the Oakland A's (video by Jeff Wilson).
Jeff Wilsonjwilson@star-telegram.com
Baseball commissioner Ron Manfred said on Thursday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Texas Rangers' new ballpark, Globe Life Field, that he hopes to see an All-Star Game and/or World Baseball Classic in Arlington (video by Jeff Wilson).
The Texas Rangers continued the free fall to the end of the season Wednesday with 12-2 loss the day after they were ousted from playoff contention. Manager Jeff Banister said that takes a toll (video by Jeff Wilson).
