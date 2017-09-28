Pudge on Puerto Rico: "It's totally destroyed"

Baseball commissioner Ron Manfred said on Thursday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Texas Rangers' new ballpark, Globe Life Field, that he hopes to see an All-Star Game and/or World Baseball Classic in Arlington (video by Jeff Wilson).
The Texas Rangers continued the free fall to the end of the season Wednesday with 12-2 loss the day after they were ousted from playoff contention. Manager Jeff Banister said that takes a toll (video by Jeff Wilson).
Indianapolis real estate business owner Rodney Heard has posted a Facebook video showing him burning his season tickets for the city’s football team, after a number of Colts players took a knee during the national anthem on September 24.