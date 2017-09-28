MLB Commissioner Manfred talks about new Rangers ballpark
Baseball commissioner Ron Manfred said on Thursday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Texas Rangers' new ballpark, Globe Life Field, that he hopes to see an All-Star Game and/or World Baseball Classic in Arlington (video by Jeff Wilson).
Jeff Wilsonjwilson@star-telegram.com
More Videos
2:22
MLB Commissioner Manfred talks about new Rangers ballpark
0:42
TCU hitter Luken Baker describes recovery after season-ending injury
The Texas Rangers continued the free fall to the end of the season Wednesday with 12-2 loss the day after they were ousted from playoff contention. Manager Jeff Banister said that takes a toll (video by Jeff Wilson).
Indianapolis real estate business owner Rodney Heard has posted a Facebook video showing him burning his season tickets for the city’s football team, after a number of Colts players took a knee during the national anthem on September 24.