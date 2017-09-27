More Videos

3:13 Banister admits Rangers feeling sting of elimination

1:37 First homer one of "bigger moments" for Calhoun

1:54 Protesting the NFL protests: Ravens fan sings "God Bless America" after burning Terrell Suggs jersey during profanity-laced rant

0:50 Veteran fed up with NFL protests, burns season his Colts tickets in response

2:49 Mansfield's Hunter Hargrove wins Bobby Bragan award

1:35 Mike Napoli assesses what could have been for the Rangers in 2017

1:49 Delino DeShields said it feels weird to end the season with meaningless games

0:27 Gary Patterson explains why TCU will not protest the national anthem

1:21 Players practice their game faces for Dallas Mavericks media day photo shoot

1:36 Cowboys wanted no part of including the flag

2:53 Jerry Jones explains the kneel before the flag