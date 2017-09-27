Banister admits Rangers feeling sting of elimination
The Texas Rangers continued the free fall to the end of the season Wednesday with 12-2 loss the day after they were ousted from playoff contention. Manager Jeff Banister said that takes a toll (video by Jeff Wilson).
Jeff Wilsonjwilson@star-telegram.com
