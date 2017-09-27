Cowboys Cardinals 9.25/2017

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys take a knee before the game and then stand for the National Anthem.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) and head coach Jason Garrett hug before the game.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Jason Witten, Jason Garrett, Dez Bryant and Orlando Scandrick hug after briefly kneeling together then standing for the National Anthem.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
After briefly kneeling together the Cowboys stand for the National Anthem before the game as the Dallas Cowboys play the Arizona Cardinals in University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Monday, September 25, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett passes to wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) before the game.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) dives for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) dives for a touchdown in the second quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Arizona Cardinals in University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Monday, September 25, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) dives for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates after he dives for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham (84) stiff arms Dallas Cowboys free safety Byron Jones (31) on a pass play in the first quarter.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is stopped at the line by Arizona Cardinals nose tackle Corey Peters (98) and outside linebacker Chandler Jones (55) in the second quarter.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes in the second quarter.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) takes off on a first down run in the second quarter.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) takes off on a first down run in the second quarter.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett consults with his coaches upstairs during a timeout.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles to elude Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Arizona Cardinals 28-17.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) lowers his shoulder into Arizona Cardinals strong safety Antoine Bethea (41) as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Arizona Cardinals 28-17.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brice Butler (19) makes a touchdown catch.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brice Butler (19) celebrates after a touchdown catch as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Arizona Cardinals 28-17 in University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Monday, September 25, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brice Butler (19) gets a celebration from head coach Jason Garrett after scoring a touchdown.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores the final touchdown.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) gets congratulations from wide receiver Brice Butler (19) after scoring the final touchdown as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Arizona Cardinals 28-17.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) celebrates after he pushes into the end zone for a touchdown on a short pass in the third quarter.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) leaves the field after the game.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) leave the field as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Arizona Cardinals 28-17.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com