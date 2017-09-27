Veteran fed up with NFL protests, burns season his Colts tickets in response
Indianapolis real estate business owner Rodney Heard has posted a Facebook video showing him burning his season tickets for the city’s football team, after a number of Colts players took a knee during the national anthem on September 24.
Facebook.com/Rodney Heard via Storyful
More Videos
0:50
Veteran fed up with NFL protests, burns season his Colts tickets in response
2:49
Mansfield's Hunter Hargrove wins Bobby Bragan award
1:35
Mike Napoli assesses what could have been for the Rangers in 2017
1:49
Delino DeShields said it feels weird to end the season with meaningless games
0:27
Gary Patterson explains why TCU will not protest the national anthem
1:21
Players practice their game faces for Dallas Mavericks media day photo shoot
1:36
Cowboys wanted no part of including the flag
2:53
Jerry Jones explains the kneel before the flag
1:13
Timberview football a bit banged up, but still salty
1:20
Buechele breaks down Rangers' woes Sunday, all season at Oakland
1:22
Beltre: 'We expect to be better'
1:26
Buechele: Typical game at Oakland puts Rangers in must-win spot
Texas Rangers right-hander Nick Martinez wishes he could have back the pitch Matt Olson hit Friday for a two-run homer, but was otherwise content with his outing despite a 4-1 loss to Oakland (video by Jeff Wilson).