Texas A&M vs. Arkansas 9.23.17

Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin and Dallas Cowboys owner (and former Arkansas Razorback) Jerry Jones are almost lost (right rear corner with the trophy) in a crush of celebrating Aggies. The Texas A&M Aggies beat the Arkansas Razorbacks in overtime 50-43 in the Southwest Classic in Arlington.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Arkansas Razorbacks running back Devwah Whaley (21) gets a first down on this third quart run. The Texas A&M Aggies beat the Arkansas Razorbacks in overtime 50-43 in the Southwest Classic in Arlington.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin talks to a ref in the second quarter. The Texas A&M Aggies beat the Arkansas Razorbacks in overtime 50-43 in the Southwest Classic in Arlington.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Texas A&M wide receiver Damion Ratley (4) hangs on to a pass to A&M's 32 yard line in the second quarter. The Texas A&M Aggies beat the Arkansas Razorbacks in overtime 50-43 in the Southwest Classic in Arlington.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Texas A&M running back Keith Ford (7) scores on a 44 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The Texas A&M Aggies beat the Arkansas Razorbacks in overtime 50-43 in the Southwest Classic in Arlington.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Texas A&M running back Keith Ford (7) and wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon (2) celebrate after Ford's 44 yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The Texas A&M Aggies beat the Arkansas Razorbacks in overtime 50-43.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Arkansas Razorbacks running back Devwah Whaley (21) on a 21-yard run in the third quarter. The Texas A&M Aggies beat the Arkansas Razorbacks in overtime 50-43 in the Southwest Classic in Arlington.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Texas A&M offensive lineman Ryan McCollum (77) blocks as running back Keith Ford (7) takes off on a touchdown run after a handoff from quarterback Kellen Mond (11) in the third quarter. The Texas A&M Aggies beat the Arkansas Razorbacks in overtime 50-43.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) looks for wide receiver Roshauud Paul (6) in the third quarter. The Texas A&M Aggies beat the Arkansas Razorbacks in overtime 50-43 in the Southwest Classic in Arlington.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) looks for wide receiver Roshauud Paul (6) in the third quarter. The Texas A&M Aggies beat the Arkansas Razorbacks in overtime 50-43 in the Southwest Classic in Arlington.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Texas A&M place kicker Daniel LaCamera (36) ties the game for the Aggies with a fourth quarter field goal. The Texas A&M Aggies beat the Arkansas Razorbacks in overtime 50-43 in the Southwest Classic in Arlington, Saturday, September 23, 2017.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Arkansas Razorbacks running back David Williams (33) scores for the Hogs on a four-yard run in the fourth quarter. The Texas A&M Aggies beat the Arkansas Razorbacks in overtime 50-43 in the Southwest Classic in Arlington, Saturday, September 23, 2017.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Texas A&M wide receiver Christian Kirk (3) in the end zone after a 100-yard kick return for a fourth quarter touchdown.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Texas A&M place kicker Daniel LaCamera (36) kicks a fourth quarter field goal to bring the Aggies within a point. The Aggies beat the Arkansas Razorbacks in overtime 50-43.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Austin Allen (8) hands off to Arkansas Razorbacks running back David Williams.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Austin Allen (8) looks for Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Cheyenne O’Grady (85) in the third quarter but the pass was incomplete.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Texas A&M running back Keith Ford (7) goes for a 23-yard, third-quarter run against Arkansas.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Texas A&M defensive back Armani Watts (23) made the end zone interception in OT to end the game.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
The Aggies take the field as Corps of Cadet seniors line the sidelines before the Southwest Classic in Arlington, Saturday, September 23, 2017.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Texas A&M running back Trayveon Williams (5) scores near the end of the second half.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Austin Allen (8) is sacked by Texas A&M defensive back Myles Jones (10) in the second quarter.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Arkansas Razorbacks running back Chase Hayden (2) dives in to the end zone for a second-quarter touchdown.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Texas A&M running back Keith Ford (7) is stopped by Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Randy Ramsey (10) in the second quarter.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Arkansas Razorbacks running back David Williams (33) scores on a short pass play in the second quarter.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Cole Kelley.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Austin Allen (8) looking for a receiver in the first quarter.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com