Friday's statewide football scores and area standings

By Eric Zarate

September 23, 2017 12:44 AM

CLASS 6A

Aldine Eisenhower 48, Klein Forest 0

Amarillo Tascosa 27, Amarillo 20

Austin Vandegrift 31, Killeen Harker Heights 10

Austin Westlake 49, Austin Bowie 7

Baytown Sterling 35, Houston Clear Lake 28

Belton 39, Round Rock 14

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 56, Round Rock Westwood 49

Clute Brazoswood 26, Conroe 22

Conroe Oak Ridge 13, Deer Park 3

Converse Judson 49, New Braunfels 7

Cypress Fairbanks 21, Cypress Springs 14

Cypress Woods 35, Cypress Ridge 34

Del Valle 67, Austin Reagan 0

Dickinson 41, Fort Bend Ridge Point 34, 2OT

Eagle Pass 31, Laredo Alexander 20

Garland Lakeview Centennial 35, Frisco Centennial 16

Garland Sachse 35, Copperas Cove 7

Haltom 36, Wichita Falls 16

Hewitt Midway 42, Waco 7

Houston King 28, Willis 14

Houston Lamar 35, Alief Elsik 14

Houston Stratford 14, Humble Kingwood 10

Katy 30, Katy Cinco Ranch 0

Keller 36, Midland 26

Keller Central 17, Garland 3

Keller Timber Creek 37, Denton 7

Killeen 31, Round Rock McNeil 17

Killeen Ellison 49, Waco University 7

Klein 61, Fort Bend Travis 43

La Joya 21, PSJA North 20

La Joya Palmview 27, Brownsville Pace 14

La Porte 27, Houston Bellaire 10

Lake Travis 48, Pflugerville Hendrickson 0

Laredo United 55, Laredo Johnson 3

League City Clear Creek 44, Channelview 41

Lufkin 47, Monterrey Tech, Mexico, Mexico 7

Mesquite Horn 52, Longview 34

Mission 21, Eagle Pass Winn 14

Montgomery 42, Alief Hastings 21

New Braunfels Canyon 38, SA Wagner 13

North Mesquite 39, Mesquite 24

Pearland 61, Pasadena Memorial 15

Rockwall 48, Tyler 7

Rockwall-Heath 24, Tyler Lee 14

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 21, Temple 14

SA Churchill 21, SA Northside Warren 14

SA Northside Brennan 49, SA MacArthur 23

SA Northside Holmes 33, SA Harlandale 6

SA Reagan 31, Buda Hays 21

SA Roosevelt 22, SA Northside Stevens 16

SA Southwest 20, Del Rio 0

Schertz Clemens 35, SA East Central 0

Smithson Valley 43, Cibolo Steele 20

Spring 27, Clear Falls 7

Spring Westfield 28, League City Clear Springs 23

The Woodlands 52, Richmond George Ranch 12

CLASS 5A

A&M Consolidated 19, The Woodlands College Park 13

Abilene Cooper 62, Wolfforth Frenship 3

Alice 28, CC Carroll 14

Angleton 63, Houston Westside 7

Austin High 63, Austin Anderson 34

Austin William Travis 27, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Bastrop 23, Georgetown 21

Canutillo 49, EP Hanks 35

Canyon 35, Big Spring 7

Castroville Medina Valley 21, Boerne-Champion 14

CC Flour Bluff 29, Gregory-Portland 18

CC Miller 34, CC Moody 28, 2OT

Cedar Park 56, Georgetown East View 3

College Station 35, Pflugerville 0

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 42, CC Ray 7

Corsicana 22, Marshall 19

Crosby 42, New Caney Porter 35

Dallas Adamson 56, Dallas Conrad 0

Dallas Highland Park 50, Lucas Lovejoy 7

Dallas Molina 44, Dallas Jefferson 12

Dallas Samuell 29, Dallas Adams 22

Dallas Spruce 32, Dallas Sunset 0

Dayton 28, Humble 20

Dripping Springs 40, Kerrville Tivy 7

Edcouch-Elsa 14, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 13

El Paso Eastlake 48, EP Riverside 7

Ennis 83, Dallas Kimball 7

EP Del Valle 41, EP Ysleta 0

Floresville 17, SA Antonian 13

Frisco Independence 62, North Garland 36

Frisco Reedy 49, Princeton 21

Frisco Wakeland 49, Dallas Wilson 23

FW North Side 32, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Georgetown 48, Elgin 0

Greenville 14, Seagoville 8

Humble Kingwood Park 13, Barbers Hill 7

Hutto 63, Pflugerville Connally 28

Jacksonville 34, Mount Pleasant 18

Laredo Nixon 22, Laredo Cigarroa 0

Lindale 35, Terrell 17

Lubbock Cooper 28, Weatherford 26

Lubbock Coronado 27, Canyon Randall 7

Mansfield Lake Ridge 24, Lancaster 20

Mansfield Legacy 57, Midlothian 22

Mansfield Summit 42, Waxahachie 31

Mission Memorial 40, Roma 10

Mission Sharyland 48, Pharr Valley View 6

Nacogdoches 31, Hallsville 14

New Caney 40, Conroe Caney Creek 26

North Forney 70, Wylie East 65

Plainview 30, Borger 0

Port Lavaca Calhoun 41, Liberty Hill 28

SA Alamo Heights 42, Marble Falls 14

SA Burbank 48, SA Kennedy 8

SA Houston 26, SA Memorial 13

SA Jefferson 14, SA Brackenridge 2

SA Southside 42, Glenn 35

Santa Fe 46, Houston Northbrook 7

Seguin 31, Lockhart 27

Texarkana Texas 44, Kilgore 41, 2OT

Tomball 20, Richmond Foster 10

Uvalde 40, Fort Stockton 14

Victoria East 34, McAllen 31

Victoria West 27, La Vernia 24, OT

West Mesquite 41, Royse City 3

Whitehouse 28, Sulphur Springs 6

CLASS 4A

Anna 35, Bonham 28

Aransas Pass 34, Santa Rosa 20

Argyle 56, Abilene Wylie 7

Aubrey 45, FW Benbrook 13

Bay City 30, Cameron Yoe 29, OT

Boerne 35, Somerset 30

Brownsboro 32, Mineola 27

Brownwood 21, Alvarado 7

Bullard 44, Commerce 24

Bushland 42, Amarillo Palo Duro 21

CC West Oso 21, Odem 20

Celina 51, Fort Worth YMLA 12

China Spring 56, Troy 3

Cleveland 55, Hempstead 27

Clint Mountain View 54, Tornillo 32

Cuero 60, Gonzales 21

Dallas Roosevelt 42, Dallas Pinkston 0

Denver City 23, Kermit 21

Diboll 45, Center 42

El Campo 50, Wharton 7

Fredericksburg 50, Lytle 14

Gatesville 31, Hillsboro 7

Geronimo Navarro 42, La Grange 7

Glen Rose 72, Carrollton Ranchview 14

Godley 54, FW Castleberry 0

Graham 63, Burkburnett 17

Henderson 39, Longview Pine Tree 17

Huffman Hargrave 33, Houston Worthing 20

Iowa Park 42, Mineral Wells 40

Jasper 36, Bryan Rudder 7

Kaufman 42, Denton Braswell 18

Kennedale 62, WF Rider 26

Krum 41, Lake Worth 29

La Feria 45, Port Isabel 13

Lamesa 49, Slaton 21

Levelland 51, Brownfield 19

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 35, Orangefield 7

Llano 51, Lago Vista 15

Longview Spring Hill 77, Emory Rains 26

Lorena 49, Lampasas 26

Lubbock Estacado 50, Lubbock 0

Mabank 35, Ferris 14

Madisonville 59, Crockett 21

Melissa 55, Whitesboro 32

Midland Greenwood 53, San Angelo Lake View 27

Midlothian Heritage 40, Crandall 21

Monahans 41, Andrews 37

Navasota 35, Stafford 6

Needville 62, Pasadena Rayburn 21

Orange Grove 33, San Diego 26

Pampa 69, Raton, N.M. 0

Paris 38, Pittsburg 20

Pearsall 28, Mathis 7

Pecos 14, Fabens 13

Pleasanton 40, Bandera 6

Poteet 14, Karnes City 12

Quinlan Ford 28, Howe 0

Raymondville 17, Brownsville St. Joseph 12

Rio Hondo 59, Hidalgo 0

Robinson 34, Athens 20

Rockport-Fulton 29, Ingleside 0

Rusk 33, Fairfield 21

Salado 56, Florence 14

Sanger 37, Bridgeport 35

Sealy 42, Bellville 17

Seminole 56, Amarillo River Road 0

Sinton 66, Beeville Jones 56

Smithville 61, Brookshire Royal 18

Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 37, Beaumont Kelly 6

Springtown 54, Gainesville 17

Stephenville 41, Decatur 20

Sweeny 35, Freeport Brazosport 7

Sweetwater 45, Snyder 7

Tatum 30, Wills Point 24

Taylor 24, Caldwell 20

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 50, Atlanta 32

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 43, Frisco 13

Tyler Chapel Hill 24, Gladewater 7

Van 49, Palestine 28

Venus 14, North Dallas 7

Vernon 46, Dalhart 7

Waco Connally 20, Franklin 14

Waco La Vega 53, Mexia 7

Waxahachie Life 20, Canton 14

West Columbia 29, La Marque 15

West Orange-Stark 61, Houston KIPP Northeast 6

Wimberley 20, Fischer Canyon Lake 13

Zapata 24, Carrizo Springs 18

CLASS 3A

Alpine 20, Crane 12

Altair Rice 51, Luling 14

Anahuac 12, Cleveland Tarkington 7

Beckville 20, Hemphill 12

Big Lake Reagan County 42, Forsan 34

Bishop 49, La Villa 6

Blanco 21, Universal City Randolph 6

Blooming Grove 31, Valley Mills 17

Boling 48, Houston Westbury Christian 20

Brock 57, Cedar Hill Trinity 21

Buffalo 55, Groveton 21

Buna 27, Hamshire-Fannett 7

Callisburg 42, Tom Bean 3

Canadian 40, Stratford 7

CC London 32, Taft 8

Childress 46, Muleshoe 7

Cisco 45, Clyde 24

Clifton 45, Bruceville-Eddy 7

Coahoma 34, Bangs 26

Coleman 28, Brady 19

Colorado City 48, San Angelo Texas Leadership 7

Comanche 34, Little River Academy 6

Como-Pickton 34, Overton 6

Corrigan-Camden 47, Kountze 32

Corsicana Mildred 48, Riesel 27

Dallas Madison 27, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 14

Danbury 28, Ganado 7

Dublin 27, Breckenridge 24

East Bernard 48, Van Vleck 12

East Chambers 69, New Waverly 0

Edgewood 56, Grand Saline 0

El Maton Tidehaven 57, Louise 0

Elysian Fields 66, Dallas First Baptist 12

Farmersville 40, Caddo Mills 36

Friona 35, Floydada 22

Garrison 50, Alto 36

George West 56, Falfurrias 14

Goliad 53, Marion 13

Grandview 79, Scurry-Rosser 0

Gunter 43, Pilot Point 11

Hallettsville 49, Columbus 7

Hardin 42, Warren 12

Hebbronville 50, Progreso 6

Henrietta 48, Boyd 35

Holliday 28, Bowie 0

Hughes Springs 39, Hooks 16

Ingram Moore 20, Comfort 18

Jefferson 56, Frankston 0

Jourdanton 19, Dilley 18

Kemp 57, Maypearl 6

Lexington 69, Jarrell 6

Littlefield 40, Lubbock Roosevelt 0

Lone Oak 47, Whitewright 0

Malakoff 49, Tyler Grace Community 47

McGregor 23, Marlin 17

Merkel 25, Ballinger 7

Mount Vernon 47, Ore City 7

Natalia 45, Cotulla 14

New London West Rusk 40, New Diana 23

Newton 55, Bridge City 14

Nocona 70, Chico 26

Omaha Pewitt 51, New Boston 22

Palacios 40, Bloomington 14

Paradise 49, WF City View 21

Paris Chisum 36, Queen City 18

Ponder 40, Sadler S&S Consolidated 7

Pottsboro 14, Paris North Lamar 11

Redwater 55, Winona 33

Rice 63, Cayuga 6

Rio Vista 36, Itasca 30

Rogers 21, Hearne 18

SA Cole 35, Nixon-Smiley 14

Sonora 32, Tuscola Jim Ned 28

Stanton 31, Christoval 0

Sunnyvale 44, Palmer 14

Tolar 33, Early 7

Trinity 30, Shepherd 6

Troup 19, Palestine Westwood 17

Van Alstyne 49, Nevada Community 27

Vanderbilt Industrial 49, Victoria St. Joseph 18

Wall 31, Eastland 7

Wallis Brazos 35, Flatonia 15

White Oak 29, Daingerfield 28

Winnsboro 12, Gladewater Sabine 7

Woodville 21, Liberty 17

Yoakum 56, Giddings 28

CLASS 2A

Agua Dulce 14, Runge 13

Albany 55, Anson 13

Anthony 19, Van Horn 6

Archer City 56, Olney 2

Axtell 26, Chilton 20

Bells 48, Honey Grove 20

Ben Bolt 18, Bruni 16

Big Sandy 27, Harleton 0

Bogata Rivercrest 34, Cooper 16

Bovina 14, Olton 12

Bremond 62, Waco Reicher 38

Burton 46, Normangee 0

Celeste 47, Pattonville Prairiland 14

Clarendon 32, Gruver 14

Claude 31, Ranger 6

Collinsville 58, Perrin-Whitt 14

Colmesneil 34, Houston KIPP 0

Crawford 55, Bosqueville 38

Crosbyton 43, Springlake-Earth 12

Cumby 56, Trenton 20

D’Hanis 35, Brackett 14

De Leon 37, Santo 0

Eldorado 20, Miles 13

Evadale 40, Saratoga West Hardin 10

Freer 51, Banquete 50, 2OT

Gladewater Union Grove 48, Mount Enterprise 17

Goldthwaite 32, Junction 12

Granger 28, Hubbard 21

Grapeland 64, Frost 6

Hale Center 47, Lockney 14

Hamilton 24, Thorndale 22

Hamlin 36, Winters 0

Harper 50, Center Point 19

Hawley 20, Lubbock Christian 14

Hico 35, Italy 6

Holland 57, Bartlett 0

Joaquin 47, Huntington 0

Lindsay 20, Frisco Legacy Christian 16

Lovelady 48, Jewett Leon 8

Mart 62, Kerens 0

Mason 58, Iraan 7

McCamey 54, Bronte 0

Memphis 14, Quanah 10

Menard 33, Leakey 0

Milano 28, Iola 7

Moody 43, Meridian 15

Muenster 57, McKinney Christian 6

Munday 14, Windthorst 6

New Deal 40, Sunray 21

Ozona 47, San Angelo Grape Creek 0

Panhandle 56, Dimmitt 6

Pineland West Sabine 56, Burkeville 0

Post 34, Idalou 13

Price Carlisle 40, Alba-Golden 0

Quinlan Boles 13, Blue Ridge 6

Refugio 28, Edna 21

Riviera Kaufer 40, Skidmore-Tynan 34, OT

Roby 40, Baird 26

Rocksprings 37, Mertzon Irion County 16

Rosebud-Lott 36, Temple Central Texas 21

Sabinal 14, La Pryor 7

San Augustine 22, Kirbyville 6

San Saba 33, Cross Plains 32

Sanford-Fritch 40, Vega 6

Santa Maria 35, Benavides 7

Seymour 34, Petrolia 6

Shamrock 53, Boys Ranch 0

Shiner 35, Falls City 12

Snook 59, Bryan St. Joseph 0

Stamford 55, Haskell 0

Stinnett West Texas 57, Booker 10

Sundown 40, Farwell 36

Tenaha 62, Clarksville 6

Thrall 54, Schertz John Paul II 13

Three Rivers 21, Woodsboro 0

Timpson 38, Hawkins 14

Valley View 68, Leonard 46

Weimar 27, Schulenburg 10

Wellington 43, Tulia 21

Wheeler 35, Amarillo Highland Park 6

Wink 43, Seagraves 26

Wolfe City 14, Detroit 6

Wortham 15, Dawson 9

Yorktown 14, Stockdale 6

CLASS 1A

Amherst 49, Whiteface 0

Anton 32, Hermleigh 16

Aquilla 55, Avalon 7

Balmorhea 69, Garden City 32

Blackwell 50, Rotan 26

Blum 76, Abbott 48

Borden County 62, Bryson 16

Brookesmith 54, Trent 8

Buckholts 85, Bryan Allen Academy 58

Calvert 67, New Braunfels Christian 46

Coolidge 38, Oakwood 28

Cranfills Gap 50, Sidney 34

Crowell 70, All Saints Episcopal 20

Eden 56, Rochelle 8

Follett 74, Paducah 54

Forestburg 54, Gordon 50

Happy 86, Ropesville Ropes 36

High Island 53, Orange Community Christian 6

Ira 68, Robert Lee 38

Iredell 62, Evant 16

Jayton 66, Haskell Paint Creek 41

Jonesboro 73, Cherokee 26

Knox City 92, Throckmorton 42

Kopperl 45, Oglesby 0

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 58, Longview Trinity 20

Lingleville 55, Rising Star 35

Loraine 28, Southland 0

Lorenzo 71, Hart 30

Marfa 56, Grandfalls-Royalty 6

Matador Motley County 76, Miami 0

May 54, Blanket 8

McLean 56, Kress 0

Medina 58, Tribe Consolidated 25

Milford 56, Wylie Prep 8

Moran 46, Covington 0

Nazareth 84, New Home 35

Penelope 49, Mount Calm 0

Rankin 65, Lenorah Grady 0

Richland Springs 67, Austin Hill Country 16

Saint Jo 50, Vernon Northside 0

Sanderson 41, Fort Davis 20

Spur 63, Meadow 56

Sterling City 80, Aspermont 30

Valera Panther Creek 60, Paint Rock 14

Veribest 56, Mullin 0

Water Valley 41, Westbrook 20

Wellman-Union 73, Plainview Christian 22

White Deer 67, Groom 0

Wilson 62, Afton Patton Springs 13

Zephyr 66, Santa Anna 6

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Abilene Christian 60, Benjamin 0

Alvin Living Stones 41, Spring Branch Living Rock 40

Amarillo San Jacinto 59, Cotton Center 0

Austin Regents 21, Houston Second Baptist 10

Austin St. Michael 19, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 0

Beaumont Legacy Christian 19, Houston Lutheran North 14

Bellaire Episcopal 56, Dallas St. Mark 20

Boerne Geneva 26, Austin St. Dominic 14

Bryan Brazos Christian 20, Anderson-Shiro 8

Bullard Brook Hill 44, Katy Pope John 0

CC John Paul 58, Monte Alto 13

Dallas Christian 41, Dallas Gateway 0

Dallas Episcopal 21, Houston St. John’s 13

Dallas Greenhill 31, FW Country Day 7

Dallas Lutheran 64, Lucas Christian 21

Dallas Shelton 28, Colleyville Covenant 23

Denton Calvary 52, Savoy 32

EP Cathedral 46, San Elizario 14

Flower Mound Coram Deo 35, FW Lake Country 7

FW All Saints 35, Midland Christian 21

FW Southwest Christian 42, Arlington Grace Prep 0

FW Temple Christian 44, Dallas A+ Academy 16

FW Trinity Valley 16, Idabel, Okla. 7

Grapevine Faith 28, Dallas Lincoln 21

Houston Christian 39, Pro-Vision Academy 14

Houston St. Pius X 69, Houston Chavez 14

Irving Cistercian 35, Arlington Oakridge 13

Lake Jackson Brazosport 62, Houston Clear Lake Christian 0

Muenster Sacred Heart 35, Era 6

Round Rock Christian 91, Prairie Lea 60

SA Central Catholic 28, Devine 2

SA St. Gerard 34, Charlotte 28, OT

Sherman Texoma 48, Irving The Highlands 34

Shiner St. Paul 42, Austin Hyde Park 26

Tomball Concordia 40, Hitchcock 12

Tyler All Saints 21, Malakoff Cross Roads 8

Tyler Gorman 56, Waskom 38

Waco Vanguard 75, Temple Holy Trinity 42

WF Notre Dame 44, Chillicothe 42

OTHER

Alvin Shadow Creek 23, Houston Kinkaid 17

Austin Brentwood 14, SA Texas Military 12

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 72, Quitman 0

Casady , Okla. 26, Austin St. Andrew’s 15

Concordia 40, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 12

Dallas Lakehill def. Irving Universal , forfeit

Fayette County HomeSchool 26, Victoria Home School 13

Fort Worth THESA 62, Victory and Praise 38

Gholson 74, Walnut Springs 28

Granbury North Central 58, Rockwall Heritage 36

Houston The Village 40, Houston Northside Home 7

Lubbock Home School Titans 48, O’Donnell 0

Lubbock Trinity 36, Sudan 20

Melissa CHANT 62, Founders Classical Academy 36

Rio Grande City La Grulla 34, Lyford 21

Union City , Tenn. 42, Poth 21

Waco Methodist 57, FW Nazarene 32

Willow Park Trinity 50, Kennedale Fellowship 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Amarillo San Jacinto vs. Plains, ccd.

Deweyville vs. Galveston O’Connell, ccd.

Electra vs. Alvord, ppd.

Odessa Permian vs. Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School, N.Y., ccd.

Rule vs. Whitharral, ccd.

St. Mary’s Hall vs. Johnson City, ccd.

Waco Parkview Christian vs. Bynum, ccd.

Area standings

District 3-6A

W

L

W

L

Fossil Ridge

0

0

4

0

Timber Creek

0

0

4

0

Keller Central

0

0

2

2

Haltom

0

0

2

2

Keller

0

0

2

2

Abilene

0

0

1

3

Weatherford

0

0

0

4

District 4-6A

W

L

W

L

Arlington

0

0

3

0

Martin

0

0

3

0

Mansfield

0

0

2

1

North Crowley

0

0

2

1

Sam Houston

0

0

2

1

Arl. Bowie

0

0

1

2

Lamar

0

0

1

2

Paschal

0

0

0

3

District 5-6A

W

L

W

L

Carroll

0

0

2

1

Marcus

0

0

2

1

Hebron

0

0

2

1

Lewisville

0

0

1

2

Trinity

0

0

1

2

Flower Mound

0

0

1

2

L.D. Bell

0

0

1

2

TC Nelson

0

0

0

3

District 6-5A

W

L

W

L

Aledo

0

0

3

0

Northwest

0

0

3

0

Boswell

0

0

3

0

Brewer

0

0

2

1

Chisholm Trail

0

0

2

1

Haslet Eaton

0

0

1

2

Azle

0

0

1

2

Saginaw

0

0

0

3

District 7-5A

W

L

W

L

North Side

0

0

3

0

South Hills

0

0

3

0

Wyatt

0

0

3

0

Trimble Tech

0

0

2

1

Southwest

0

0

1

2

Western Hills

0

0

1

2

Arl. Heights

0

0

1

2

YMLA

0

0

0

3

District 8-5A

W

L

W

L

Richland

0

0

3

0

Eastern Hills

0

0

2

1

Coll. Heritage

0

0

2

1

Grapevine

0

0

2

1

Carter-Riverside

0

0

1

2

Birdville

0

0

0

3

Dunbar

0

0

0

3

Polytechnic

0

0

0

3

District 9-5A

W

L

W

L

Burleson

0

0

3

0

Granbury

0

0

3

0

Joshua

0

0

2

1

Seguin

0

0

1

2

Crowley

0

0

1

2

Burleson Cent.

0

0

1

2

Cleburne

0

0

0

3

Everman

0

0

0

3

District 10-5A

W

L

W

L

Mans. Legacy

1

0

3

1

Summit

1

0

3

1

Lake Ridge

1

0

3

1

Timberview

1

0

2

2

Waxahachie

0

1

2

2

Lancaster

0

1

2

2

Red Oak

0

1

2

2

Midlothian

0

1

1

3

District 5-4A Div. 1

W

L

W

L

Kennedale

0

0

3

0

Mineral Wells

0

0

2

1

Springtown

0

0

0

3

D. Hill-Jarvis

0

0

0

4

Lake Worth

0

0

0

4

Castleberry

0

0

0

4

District 4-4A Div. 2

W

L

W

L

Godley

0

0

3

1

Glen Rose

0

0

3

1

Venus

0

0

2

1

FW Benbrook

0

0

1

3

Hillsboro

0

0

1

2

Waxahachie Life

0

0

0

3

