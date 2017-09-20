A young fan was struck by a foul baseball, leaving players in stunned silence and tears

Midway through their game Wednesday, MLB’s New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins experienced a scary moment when a young fan was struck by a hard-hit line drive out of play, according to reports.
Child gets hit by a foul ball at Yankees game. The players' reactions say it all. pic.twitter.com/YIyaBJq7tT— Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) September 20, 2017
The incident occurred off a foul ball from the bat of Yankee Todd Frazier, who hit a 94-mph fastball from Twins pitcher Nik Turley.
The age of the person hit by the foul ball and the extent of her injuries is not yet clear, as the game’s broadcast chose not to show the fan on camera. The St. Paul Pioneer-Press reports that the fan was a young child who was carried out of the stands but appeared to be responsive.
Child appeared responsive as an older gentleman carried the child out of view. A fan seated nearby gave thumb's up in Frazier direction.— Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) September 20, 2017
However, the incident appeared to significantly shake several players in the game. Frazier squatted down, took off his helmet and looked on with obvious concern, while the player due to hit next, Matt Holliday, appeared to be in tears. Other players knelt, took off their caps and stared in silence for several minutes before play resumed.
Eventually, the crowd applauded as the child was carried away, escorted by medical personnel.
In a statement to NBC New York, the Yankees said the young child received first aid at the stadium and was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment. The team did not announce her status.
On social media, fans and observers offered concern for the child, but many argued that the Yankees need to do more to avoid similar situations in the future by extending protective netting around the field.
Prayers to the little child struck by the foul ball. If MLB cares that much about exit velocity, do the science. Extend the nets! #Yankees— Bryan (@RealBryGuy) September 20, 2017
Extremely tough to watch this Yankees game now, after seeing the child get hit in the head w/foul ball. Time 2 put up nets. Prayers up— J-Wheelz (@jonwheeler38) September 20, 2017
Just extend the damn netting already. Make it mandatory at every park. People will bitch and moan for a month and that'll be it.— Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) September 20, 2017
.@MLB Please mandate netting down the foul lines at all MLB parks. Enough is enough.— Michael Mase (@MichaelMase) September 20, 2017
I would hate for it to take someone dying for MLB to extend the netting. It shouldn't reach that point. MLB needs to think about safety.— Delia Enriquez (@dfiregirl4) September 20, 2017
Major League Baseball does not mandate safety netting down the foul lines, though advocates say it is a necessary move to prevent avoidable injuries. Critics say putting up nets would ruin the fan experience.
At Yankee Stadium, where Wednesday’s game was played, this was not the first time this year a fan has been hurt by an out-of-play piece of equipment. According to the New York Post, a young boy was hit in the head with a piece of a broken bat in May, leaving blood streaming down his face.
In July, a man was hit by a foul ball that left the bat at 105 mph, according to the New York Daily News. Video recordings later showed him with his head wrapped in bandages and blood on his shirt.
