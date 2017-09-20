Martin Perez talks about his latest start, season after 30 outings
Left-hander Martin Perez's 30th start of the season Tuesday was another good one in an important game against the Seattle Mariners, and he feels good about his season as a whole for the Texas Rangers (video by Jeff Wilson).
Jeff Wilsonjwilson@star-telegram.com
More Videos
2:10
Martin Perez talks about his latest start, season after 30 outings
1:42
Banister praises Perez after Rangers' win Tuesday
0:28
No. 1 Aledo makes it look almost too easy
0:30
Jerry Jones: Cowboys "not us" in performance against Broncos
0:17
He never saw it coming: Summit DB plasters Paschal pitch man
1:01
Adrian Beltre jokes that he can homer deep as Joey Gallo
1:45
Joey Gallo cares not for how long he homers
1:08
Rangers manager Jeff Banister needs 'new dictionary' for Adrian Beltre
0:51
Cole Hamels made two mistakes: two pitches to Justin Upton
0:50
Rangers Jeff Banister credits Cole Hamels who takes loss despite strong outing
0:32
Nick Martinez left with a 4-3 lead in the sixth before the Angels rallied
1:21
Rangers Jeff Banister laments a five-run sixth in Friday loss to Angels
Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister was quick to heap praise upon Martin Perez after the lefty limited the Seattle Mariners to one run in 6 1/3 innings Tuesday in an eventual 3-1 victory (video by Jeff Wilson).