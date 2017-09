More Videos

0:30 Jerry Jones: Cowboys "not us" in performance against Broncos

0:17 He never saw it coming: Summit DB plasters Paschal pitch man

1:01 Adrian Beltre jokes that he can homer deep as Joey Gallo

1:45 Joey Gallo cares not for how long he homers

1:08 Rangers manager Jeff Banister needs 'new dictionary' for Adrian Beltre

0:51 Cole Hamels made two mistakes: two pitches to Justin Upton

0:50 Rangers Jeff Banister credits Cole Hamels who takes loss despite strong outing

0:32 Nick Martinez left with a 4-3 lead in the sixth before the Angels rallied

1:21 Rangers Jeff Banister laments a five-run sixth in Friday loss to Angels

1:09 Arlington High Colts are 3-0 and QB D'Montae Davis got them there

0:17 RAW: Check out this UCLA recruit's dazzling TD catch