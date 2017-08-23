Joey Gallo recalls play that caused his broken nose
Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo rejoined the team Wednesday, three days after a collision with teammate Matt Bush that left him with a broken nose and in the MLB concussion protocol (video by Jeff Wilson).
