TV network stumbles in monumental fashion

General insanity has befallen ESPN.
The TV giant admitted Tuesday that it has pulled one of its football announcers from the Sept. 2 broadcast of Virginia’s home opener against William & Mary in Charlottesville, site of unrest and tragedy earlier this month.
The announcer’s name? Robert Lee.
No, not that one.
This Robert Lee is a 20-year veteran sportscaster who got his start announcing games at his alma mater, Syracuse. He also happens to be Asian-American.
uncanny pic.twitter.com/xDUfe1GqQp— Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) August 23, 2017
Though he is no relation to the Confederate general at the center of recent controversy, Lee was taken off the Virginia broadcast because “it felt right to all parties,” according to a statement from the world-wide leader.
Lee instead will be on the ESPN3.com broadcast of the Youngstown State at Pittsburgh game, also on Sept. 2.
In considering a host of replacements for Lee, it’s safe to imagine that ESPN would have eliminated these names pretty early in the process:
Ron Ely, the late Texas native best known for his TV role as “Tarzan”;
Jay Feeley, the former NFL kicker who actually is an announcer, with CBS;
Courtney Lee, shooting guard from the New York Knicks;
Roger Healey, Tony Nelson’s astronaut buddy from “I Dream of Jeannie”;
Geddy Lee, lead singer and bassist for Canadian rock group Rush;
Mrs. Beasley, the bespectacled doll of Buffy’s on “Family Affair”;
Pinky Lee, American comic and host of a 1950s children’s TV show;
Bobby Lee, Asian comedian whose big break came on “Mad TV”;
Dennis Eckersley, Cy Young pitcher for the Oakland Athletics;
Peggy Lee, American singer and songwriter;
Tommy Lee, drummer for Motley Crue and Pam Anderson’s ex;
Boo Radley, character from the book “To Kill a Mockingbird”;
and Eazy-E, the late rapper from N.W.A. who was straight outta Compton.
Actually, if ESPN wanted to keep it in house, they could turn to their host of “Outside the Lines,” Robert A. (Bob) Ley.
On second thought …
