Football tools of the trade for Dallas Cowboys

by Jared L. Christopher
Texas Rangers right-hander Andrew Cashner didn't care for his stuff Friday but found a way to keep them in the game. (video by Jeff Wilson)
A faulty delivery cost Tyson Ross on Thursday, but the right-hander said he will use the next four days to get right before his next start for the Texas Rangers (video by Jeff Wilson).
Nomar Mazara had five RBIs, three on a fifth-inning home run, as the Texas Rangers erased deficits of 4-0 and 5-4 to beat the Chicago White Sox (video by Jeff Wilson).
Tyson Ross lasted only 4 1/3 innings Thursday, but manager Jeff Banister said that Austin Bibens-Dirkx gave the Texas Rangers' offense a chance to rally (video by Jeff Wilson).
Texas Rangers right-hander Nomar Mazara was injured Friday on an inside-the-park homer, but said his left knee should be OK (video by Jeff Wilson).
Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister said that Nomar Mazara should be fine after crashing into the wall on Nicky Delmonico's inside-the-park homer (video by Jeff Wilson).
The Horned Frogs coach says younger players will benefit now that game planning begins for one opponent at a time.
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus said that the team's fortunes have changed because all facets are clicking at the same time (video by Jeff Wilson).
Nomar Mazara had three RBIs in Wednesday's 12-6 win over the Tigers and nine in his last seven games to lead the Rangers with 77 RBIs.
Rangers manager Jeff Banister said the abundance of base runners has been a key to the offensive surge during a sweep of the Tigers.
Ezekiel Elliott goes one on one with linebacker Damien Wilson and comes up with the touchdown. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)
Rangers left-handed reliever Jake Diekman will throw about 15 pitches during his first rehab appearance for Double A Frisco Thursday night.
Linebacker Jaylon Smith gets high marks for hard work and positive attitude recovering from a college knee injury. He is set to get his chance to play Saturday. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)