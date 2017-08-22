More Videos

Hamels' keys: Missing barrels, keeping momentum 3:32

Hamels' keys: Missing barrels, keeping momentum

Pause
Troy Aikman says he's a Dak Prescott fan 1:14

Troy Aikman says he's a Dak Prescott fan

Banister talks bullpen, Hamels, Beltre after Rangers' win 1:42

Banister talks bullpen, Hamels, Beltre after Rangers' win

Beltre says he took advantage of game's only mistake pitch 1:06

Beltre says he took advantage of game's only mistake pitch

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott goes one-on-one 0:33

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott goes one-on-one

Bonobos at the zoo during eclipse - another day at the office 0:24

Bonobos at the zoo during eclipse - another day at the office

New Baylor football coach Matt Rhule arrives in Bear country 2:38

New Baylor football coach Matt Rhule arrives in Bear country

Tour the new West Elm on West 7th in Fort Worth 22:47

Tour the new West Elm on West 7th in Fort Worth

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 9 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 9

Fort Worth district uses video to rev up students for school year 1:22

Fort Worth district uses video to rev up students for school year

  • Tony Romo's place in Dallas Cowboys QB history

    How Romo's stats compare to other Cowboys quarterbacks, Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, Danny White and Don Meredith

How Romo's stats compare to other Cowboys quarterbacks, Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, Danny White and Don Meredith Mark Hoffer
How Romo's stats compare to other Cowboys quarterbacks, Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, Danny White and Don Meredith Mark Hoffer

Sports

Troy Aikman’s broadcast advice to Tony Romo: Be concise

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

August 22, 2017 5:53 AM

FRISCO

Troy Aikman is going into his 17th season in the Fox Sports broadcast booth. He has become regarded as one of the top NFL analysts after his Hall of Fame career with the Dallas Cowboys.

Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is hoping to make a similar seamless transition from the field to the CBS Sports broadcast booth. Romo walked away from the game this offseason as the Cowboys’ franchise leader in passing yards (34,183), passing touchdowns (248), passer rating (97.1) and most 3,000-yard passing seasons (seven).

Aikman and Romo haven’t talked about the transition, but Aikman discussed the difficulties and nuances of becoming a respected analyst.

“The game has gotten harder to call for an analyst because the speed of the game has gotten faster and it gives you less time in between snaps,” Aikman said. “So you’ve got to be real concise. I think a lot of guys go into this business, coaches and former players, anticipate really being able to educate the viewer on a lot of things and there’s just not time for that. Whether it’s between plays or because there’s a commercial breaks and you’re rolling in a lot of different packages, so from that standpoint it’ll be probably a little bit of a surprise to him how little time he has.

“And I know that it’s a challenge for him coming in never having done it before and then having to do two games in one week. So that’ll be the biggest hurdle for him, trying to get prepared for two games. That’s not an easy task.”

Romo will make his regular-season broadcast debut on the Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans game on Sept. 10. Romo will be on the New England at New Orleans broadcast in Week 2 followed by the Cincinnati at Green Bay game in Week 3.

Romo will do his first two-game broadcast week in Week 4. He’ll call the Bears at Packers on Thursday night, and then the Raiders-Broncos game on Sunday.

Aikman, meanwhile, couldn’t believe he’s already going into Year 17. He joked that he may have gone a different route had his Ford dealerships fared better.

“It does seem impossible. I can’t believe it,” Aikman said. “I really thought I’d do it for a couple years and then figure out what I would want to do. Maybe if my car business had worked out a little better, I wouldn’t be broadcasting but you know it’s a great job. I really enjoy it.

“Even like I was as a player this time of year, you start getting excited about the start of the season again and it is exciting because there are so many teams that you think are going to be good, they may not be good. Then teams you don’t think are going to be good and they are. So it’s fun just following it early.”

More Videos

Hamels' keys: Missing barrels, keeping momentum 3:32

Hamels' keys: Missing barrels, keeping momentum

Pause
Troy Aikman says he's a Dak Prescott fan 1:14

Troy Aikman says he's a Dak Prescott fan

Banister talks bullpen, Hamels, Beltre after Rangers' win 1:42

Banister talks bullpen, Hamels, Beltre after Rangers' win

Beltre says he took advantage of game's only mistake pitch 1:06

Beltre says he took advantage of game's only mistake pitch

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott goes one-on-one 0:33

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott goes one-on-one

Bonobos at the zoo during eclipse - another day at the office 0:24

Bonobos at the zoo during eclipse - another day at the office

New Baylor football coach Matt Rhule arrives in Bear country 2:38

New Baylor football coach Matt Rhule arrives in Bear country

Tour the new West Elm on West 7th in Fort Worth 22:47

Tour the new West Elm on West 7th in Fort Worth

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 9 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 9

Fort Worth district uses video to rev up students for school year 1:22

Fort Worth district uses video to rev up students for school year

  • Emmitt Smith, Daryl Johnston and Tony Casillas on Tony Romo and his transition to broadcasting

    Former Cowboys stars Emmitt Smith, Daryl Johnston and Tony Casillas dish on Tony Romo's transition to broadcasting. (video by Jared L. Christopher and Jay Betsill)

Emmitt Smith, Daryl Johnston and Tony Casillas on Tony Romo and his transition to broadcasting

Former Cowboys stars Emmitt Smith, Daryl Johnston and Tony Casillas dish on Tony Romo's transition to broadcasting. (video by Jared L. Christopher and Jay Betsill)

jchristopher@star-telegram.com

Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hamels' keys: Missing barrels, keeping momentum

View More Video