Charley Haley, Dak Prescott team up for charity at Top Golf

It’s hard to turn down former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Charles Haley, who is the Pro Football Hall of Fame because he rarely takes no for answer on or off the field.
But for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, teaming up with Haley for a back to school fundraiser on his day off Sunday at Top Golf in Colony was an easy decision.
“Me and Charles have had a great relationship since the moment I arrived,” Prescott said. “He grabbed me and told me stuff in my ear about stuff like “whose team this is.” When I did one of my camps in July, he was one of the guys who showed up. It just shows you what our relationship is. So when he asked me to do something, I’m going to make sure I do it.”
Prescott and Haley combined their two charities to team up to support “Huddle Up for Life and Tackle Tomorrow” in hopes of making a significant difference in lives Texas youth in need.
The event brought out several former Cowboys who all hit a few golf balls in the name of charity, including Greg Ellis, Ed Jones, Tony Tolbert, Nate Newton, Everson Well as well as former Dallas Mavericks star Michael Finley.
“Education is dear to me because when I got to college, I was reading at a 10th-grade level,” Haley said. “When the lady told me that I just ran out. I got about three steps outside and I was like, ‘where am I going?’ I knew I need to go back and face my demons. I understand the need for education.”
Haley’s foundation “Tackle Tomorrow” helps provide motivation for youngsters who struggled to read and write by giving computers, tablets and instructors to children in need. It is also supported by “Istation”, an award-winning learning program that offers instruction in reading, Spanish and math for elementary and middle school students.
Prescott’s “Huddle Up for Life” campaign honors his late mother Peggy Prescott by providing a means for family members facing terminal illness to spend cherished time together with their student athletes.
