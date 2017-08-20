Dak Prescott would like to welcome you to the Cooper Rush fan club

Dak Prescott, along with his various other roles in the Cowboys organization, is president of the fledgling, yet suddenly flourishing Cooper Rush Fan Club.
He’d like to welcome you into the fold.
“I’ve been one of Cooper’s biggest fans since he got here,” Prescott said after the Cowboys’ 24-19 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts Saturday. “I was out here handing out applications for his fan club.”
Rush has been getting a lot of love lately from both the Cowboys coaching staff and the fan base. He earned even more in the second half Saturday, when he went 8 of 9 for 92 yards and two touchdowns in four series.
“What he’s been able to do every time he’s come in is help our team move the ball and score points,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “He made good decisions, he stayed out of trouble, kept the ball moving and cashed in on the end of those drives.”
His first touchdown pass was a 19-yarder to Noah Brown that capped his first drive, where he was 3 of 3 through the air.
“We got the one-on-one look, so we got a little double move,” Rush said. “He probably knew where the ball was going. I knew where it was going. He did a great job of losing that defender and making the throw easy.”
Rush is now 17 of 20 for 196 yards and three touchdowns in his first two preseason NFL games. The big caveat is, yes, both were preseason games, but still, the Cowboys haven’t seen a rookie quarterback tear up preseason defenses like that since, oh yea, the newly minted president of the Cooper Rush Fan Club did a year ago.
And the team hasn’t seen an undrafted rookie quarterback show up unannounced like this since Tony Romo.
Barring the tragic and the unforeseen, Cooper Rush isn’t going to set the world on fire quite like Prescott did any time soon. But he just might force the Cowboys to make a roster decision tougher than anyone expected when the team signed him to an undrafted free agent contract after the NFL Draft in April.
At this point, he’s flat outplaying Kellen Moore, who went a paltry 10 of 21 for 131 yards and a 67.8 passer rating Saturday. For the record, Prescott had a perfect passer rating in his two series, where he went 7 of 8 for 106 yards and a touchdown.
“[Rush] is a guy that does things right in the film room,” Prescott said. “He takes it from the practice field, and you see that focus in pregame. He’s itching to play. The moment he goes in, he shows what he’s been preparing to do.”
For his part, Rush is focused on just one thing, and it’s not his rapidly expanding fan club.
“Really, I just want to be on this roster,” Rush said. “I’ve got to clean up some accuracy things. Guys made some really good catches. Little things like footwork, and I bobbled a snap. There’s always little things. You’ll never look back at a game and say you played perfect.”
