Colts Cowboys 8.19.17

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017.
Jose Luiz Rodriguez, Javier Ramos, Xavier Ramos and Ezequil Rodriguez grill some chicken before the Colts play the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) takes the field for the first half of an NFL preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017.
The Dallas Cowboys take the field against the Indianapolis Colts for a NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The game was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) visit on the sidelines as the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The game was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) gives linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) a hug in the second quarter as the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The game was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Fans are silhouetted in the upper windows as the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The game was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett watches the final two minutes of the first half as the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The game was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) makes a touchdown reception in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (21) during the first half of an NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) makes a touchdown reception in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (21) during the first half of an NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) scores against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) reacts with offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden (20) stretches for yards against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tevin Mitchel (28) during the first half of an NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) is brought down after one of his two catches as the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The game was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden (20) breaks through the defense as the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The game was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) turns upfield against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tevin Mitchel (28) during the first half of an NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) makes the tackle against Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) during the first half of an NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) splits the defense of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jonathan Bostic (57) and corner back Nate Hairston (27) for his second reception as the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The game was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) is congratulated by strong safety Jeff Heath after making a tackle against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017.
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Lavar Edwards (92) returns a fumble from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Kellen Moore (17) for a touchdown as Colts linebacker Barkevious Mingo (52) reacts during the first half of an NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) scores on his second reception in the game defended by Indianapolis Colts corner back Vontae Davis (21) as the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The game was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Fans showed their support as security moved in to have them put down the flag as the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The game was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) watches from behind as running back Darren McFadden (20) runs behind center Travis Frederick (72) and offensive tackle Chaz Green (79) as the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The game was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Kellen Moore (17) is pressured by Indianapolis Colts free safety Darius Butler (20) during the first half of an NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys tight end James Hanna (84) just misses a reception while being defended by Indianapolis Colts free safety T.J. Green (32) during the first half of an NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) is brought down by Indianapolis Colts corner back Tevin Mitchel (28) as the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. Mitchell played for Mansfield Legacy. The game was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) beats Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jon Bostic (57) to the edge during the first half of an NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017. Dallas won 24-19.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Benson Mayowa (93) tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Robert Turbin (33) for a loss during the first half of an NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden (20) looses the ball after a hit from Indianapolis Colts safety Matthias Farley (41) as the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The game was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) celebrates in the end zone after a play as the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The game was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescottt (4) drops back during the first half of an NFL preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017. Dallas won 24-19.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) chases the receiver across the field as the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The game was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ronnie Hillman (34) rushes against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017. Dallas won 24-19.
Dallas Cowboys running back Alfred Morris (46) gains some tough yardage up the middle as the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The game was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Corey Washington (19) attempts to avoid the grab from Indianapolis Colts corner back Vontae Davis (21) as the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The game was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) looks to beat Indianapolis Colts tackle Anthony Castonzo (74) around the end during the first half of an NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Damontre Moore (58) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Scott Tolzien (16) during the first half of an NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) watches the second team offense during the first half of an NFL preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) changed directions and cut back to pursue the play as the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The game was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Luke Rhodes (46) rides Dallas Cowboys running back Alfred Morris (46) to the turf as the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The game was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain at the two minute warning as the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The game was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Scott Tolzien (16) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Damontre Moore (58) as the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The game was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys fullback Rod Smith (45) gains some yardage after the catch as the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The Cowboys defeated the Colts 24-19. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys fullback Rod Smith (45) signals as quarterback Cooper Rush (7) prepares to receive the ball as the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The Cowboys defeated the Colts 24-19. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (7) calls a play at the line against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017. Dallas won 24-19.
Dallas Cowboys running back Rod Smith (45) rushes against Indianapolis Colts running back Tyson Graham Jr. (42) during the second half of an NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017. Dallas won 24-19.
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) warms up as the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform at midfield before the first half of an NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017. Dallas won 24-19.
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform before the first half of an NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017. Dallas won 24-19.
Dallas Cowboys fans during the first half of an NFL preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017. Dallas won 24-19.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescottt (4) drops back during the first half of an NFL preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017. Dallas won 24-19.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescottt (4) hands off to running back Darren McFadden (20) during the first half of an NFL preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017. Dallas won 24-19.
Dallas Cowboys fullback Rod Smith (45) breaks hard up the middle defended by Indianapolis Colts safety Tyson Graham (42) the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The Cowboys defeated the Colts 24-19. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett prepares to send fullback Rod Smith (45) back into the game after a time out to let him rest as the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The Cowboys defeated the Colts 24-19. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) plays catch with a ball boy in the fourth quarter as the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The Cowboys defeated the Colts 24-19. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lance Lenoir (14) quiets the crowd after his touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The Cowboys defeated the Colts 24-19. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) clowns around with a fan in the stands as the Colts played the Cowboys in an NFL football name at AT&T Stadium Saturday August 19, 2017. The Cowboys defeated the Colts 24-19. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescottt (4) hands off to running back Darren McFadden (20) during the first half of an NFL preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017. Dallas won 24-19.
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) during the first half of an NFL preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017. Dallas won 24-19.
Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017. Dallas won 24-19.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescottt (4) drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017. Dallas won 24-19.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescottt (4) calls a play at the line during the first half of an NFL preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017. Dallas won 24-19.
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) plays in his first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017. Dallas won 24-19.
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) makes the tackle against Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) during the first half of an NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017. Dallas won 24-19.
Dallas Cowboys tight end James Hanna (84) goes up for a catch against Indianapolis Colts free safety T.J. Green (32) during the first half of an NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017. Dallas won 24-19. The pass was dropped.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Emmett Cleary (63) blocks against Indianapolis Colts nose tackle Al Woods (97) during the first half of an NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, August 19, 2017. Dallas won 24-19.
