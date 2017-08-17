Twitter Screen capture
Twitter Screen capture

Sports

This disastrous first pitch was high, outside — and right into a photographer’s groin

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

August 17, 2017 4:32 PM

When you think of the worst ceremonial first pitches in baseball history, your mind might go to 50 Cent or perhaps former KU star Josh Jackson.

But no one was hurt in those cases.

The same can’t be said for the first pitch before Wednesday night’s Red Sox-Cardinals game at Fenway Park.

According to SB Nation, former cancer patient Jordan Leandre threw the first pitch on Wednesday. The result was a mix of “Bull Durham” and “The Simpsons” as the pitch hit an unsuspecting photographer.

Here is the video from Twitter user Chad Amaral:

To the credit of the photographer, Tony Capobianco, he got a great photo of the ball just before, um, impact.

Capobianco tweeted that he’ll recover and managed to have a good sense humor about the whole thing.

And Leandre was able to poke fun at himself too:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Jeff Banister credits the offense for another big night and Cole Hamels for battling through

Jeff Banister credits the offense for another big night and Cole Hamels for battling through 1:14

Jeff Banister credits the offense for another big night and Cole Hamels for battling through
Nomar Mazara leads the Rangers with 77 RBIs, including three Wednesday night 0:42

Nomar Mazara leads the Rangers with 77 RBIs, including three Wednesday night
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott goes one-on-one 0:33

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott goes one-on-one

View More Video