Arlington Lamar quarterback Jack Dawson threw for 186 yards and three scores against Haltom, but before ankle injury kept him of the second half. No worries, Kaden Hadawi stepped in to pass for 116 yards and two scores as the Vikings improve to 6-5 with a 49-12 win in a Class 6A Division playodff game Thursday at the Gopher-Warrior Bowl in Grand Prairie.