Delino DeShields talks safety squeezes and pitches hitting gold crosses
Delino DeShields scored a run and drove in a run with a safety squeeze in the Rangers' 6-2 win over the Tigers Monday night. DeShields said a pitch hit the cross hanging off his necklace, which hit him in the chin in the first inning.
Stefan Stevensonsstevenson@star-telegram.com
Donovan Collins is one of the more dynamic and cerebral defensive backs in the area, committing last week to TCU. Collins and his Cedar Hill teammates began working in training camp this week ahead of their Week 1 showdown with Allen.