Tyson Ross says rough night all about (bad) location, location, location

Texas Rangers right-hander Tyson Ross said that the strikes he did throw in a six-run first inning were over the plate and easy to hit (video by Jeff Wilson).
Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com
Texas' Herman seeks to make losing feel awful on daily basis

Sports

Texas' Herman seeks to make losing feel awful on daily basis

Texas football coach Tom Herman says one of his primary goals to turn around a program coming off three consecutive losing seasons is to instill a culture where losing feels awful on a daily basis. He outlines how he does that in a team setting. Video by Jimmy Burch

Texas coach downplays summer strides by quarterbacks

Sports

Texas coach downplays summer strides by quarterbacks

Texas coach Tom Herman says he will not be swayed by summer camp sessions by his quarterbacks when picking his starter, including the recent passing title claimed by Shane Buechele at the Manning Passing Academy this summer. Video by Jimmy Burch

TCU's Howard sees more hunger in 2017 Frogs

Sports

TCU's Howard sees more hunger in 2017 Frogs

TCU linebacker Travin Howard, the Big 12's leading tackler last season, senses a strong work ethic in this year's Horned Frogs as they seek to rebound from last year's 6-7 finish. Video by Jimmy Burch