Texas tackle Williams embraces Herman's intensity

Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams, a preseason All-American, says players have learned to embrace coach Tom Herman's intense, competitive nature in every aspect of what they do. Video by Jimmy Burch
Jimmy Burchjburch@star-telegram.com
Texas football coach Tom Herman says one of his primary goals to turn around a program coming off three consecutive losing seasons is to instill a culture where losing feels awful on a daily basis. He outlines how he does that in a team setting. Video by Jimmy Burch
Texas coach Tom Herman says he will not be swayed by summer camp sessions by his quarterbacks when picking his starter, including the recent passing title claimed by Shane Buechele at the Manning Passing Academy this summer. Video by Jimmy Burch