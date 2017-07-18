Texas' Herman seeks to make losing feel awful on daily basis
Texas football coach Tom Herman says one of his primary goals to turn around a program coming off three consecutive losing seasons is to instill a culture where losing feels awful on a daily basis. He outlines how he does that in a team setting. Video by Jimmy Burch
jburch@star-telegram.com
More Videos
Texas coach Tom Herman says he will not be swayed by summer camp sessions by his quarterbacks when picking his starter, including the recent passing title claimed by Shane Buechele at the Manning Passing Academy this summer. Video by Jimmy Burch
Rangers manager Jeff Banister discusses the tough sun for the outfielders Sunday afternoon, including a fly ball that deflected off of Shin-Soo Choo's glove to allow the game-winning run to score (Video by Stefan Stevenson).