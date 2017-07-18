Texas coach downplays summer strides by quarterbacks

Texas coach Tom Herman says he will not be swayed by summer camp sessions by his quarterbacks when picking his starter, including the recent passing title claimed by Shane Buechele at the Manning Passing Academy this summer. Video by Jimmy Burch
TCU's Howard sees more hunger in 2017 Frogs

Sports

TCU linebacker Travin Howard, the Big 12's leading tackler last season, senses a strong work ethic in this year's Horned Frogs as they seek to rebound from last year's 6-7 finish. Video by Jimmy Burch