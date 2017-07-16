Sports

July 16, 2017 4:12 PM

Monday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Nationals at Reds

12:30 p.m.

MLB Network

Rangers at Orioles

6 p.m.

FSSW

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Blue Jays at Red Sox

6 p.m.

ESPN

Mariners at Astros

7 p.m.

Root Sports

Indians at Giants

9 p.m. (JIP)

MLB Network

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Summer League Championship:

Teams TBD

9 p.m.

ESPN

Basketball

Time

TV/Radio

Big3 Games

7 p.m. (T)

FS1

College football

Time

TV/Radio

Big 12 Media Days

9 a.m.

FSSW

Poker

Time

TV/Radio

World Series of Poker: Final table

6 p.m.

ESPN2

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

International friendly: Real Salt Lake vs. Manchester United

9 p.m.

ESPN2

Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

