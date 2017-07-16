Monday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

MLB
Time
TV/Radio
Nationals at Reds
12:30 p.m.
MLB Network
Rangers at Orioles
6 p.m.
FSSW
KRLD/105.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
Blue Jays at Red Sox
6 p.m.
ESPN
Mariners at Astros
7 p.m.
Root Sports
Indians at Giants
9 p.m. (JIP)
MLB Network
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Summer League Championship:
Teams TBD
9 p.m.
ESPN
Basketball
Time
TV/Radio
Big3 Games
7 p.m. (T)
FS1
College football
Time
TV/Radio
Big 12 Media Days
9 a.m.
FSSW
Poker
Time
TV/Radio
World Series of Poker: Final table
6 p.m.
ESPN2
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
International friendly: Real Salt Lake vs. Manchester United
9 p.m.
ESPN2
Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758
MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
