Switzerland’s Roger Federer attempts to become the first man to win eight Wimbledon titles when he takes on Marin Cilic in Sunday’s final at 8 a.m. on ESPN and replayed at 2 p.m. on ABC (WFAA/8). Federer has yet to drop a set and lost just four service games in six matches at the All England Club.
Sports

July 15, 2017 10:53 PM

Sunday TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Yankees at Red Sox (Game 1)

noon

TBS

Yankees at Red Sox (Game 2)

7 p.m.

ESPN

Rangers at Royals

1 p.m.

FSSW, KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270(Sp.)

Twins at Astros

1 p.m.

Root Sports

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Summer League semifinals

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

Mavericks vs. Lakers

5 p.m.

7 p.m.

ESPN2

ESPN2

WNBA

Time

TV/Radio

Washington at New York

2 p.m.

NBA TV

Chicago at Dallas

3:30 p.m.

FSSW Plus

Phoenix at Minnesota

6 p.m.

NBA TV

Cycling

Time

TV/Radio

Tour de France: Stage 15

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN

Extreme Sports

Time

TV/Radio

X Games Minneapolis

noon

2 p.m.

WFAA/8

ESPN

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

European PGA: Scottish Open

9 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

Golf

KXAS/5

PGA: John Deere Classic

noon

2 p.m.

Golf

KTVT/11

USGA: U.S. Women’s Open

1 p.m.

KDFW/4

Champions: Senior Player’s Championship

2 p.m.

Golf

American Century Celebrity Championship

2 p.m.

KXAS/5

Web.com: Utah Championship

5 p.m.

Golf

Mixed Martial Arts

Time

TV/Radio

UFC Fight Night:

Prelims

Gunnar Nelson vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

noon

2 p.m.

FS1

FS1

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

FIA World Endurance:

Six Hours of Nurburgring

6 a.m.

FS1

Formula One: British Grand Prix

6:30 a.m.

CNBC

Formula E: New York Race 2

noon

KDFW/4

IndyCar: Honda Indy Toronto

2 p.m.

CNBC

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: Overton’s 301

2 p.m.

NBCSN

Poker

Time

TV/Radio

World Series of Poker: Main Event

1 p.m.

ESPN2

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Jamaica vs. El Salvador

Curacao vs. Mexico

5 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

FS2

FS1

Tennis

Time

TV/Radio

Wimbledon: Men’s Final,

Roger Federer vs. Marin Cilic

8 a.m.

2 p.m. (T)

ESPN

WFAA/8

Track & Field

Time

TV/Radio

IAAF Diamond League

8:30 p.m. (T)

NBCSN

Volleyball

Time

TV/Radio

World Series of Beach Volleyball

Men’s gold medal match

midnight

ESPN

