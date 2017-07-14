Dallas Wings defenders Skylar Diggins-Smith, left, and Kayla Thornton trap Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vander-Sloot during Wednesday’s game in Chicago. The Wings (9-11) and Sky (5-12) meet again Sunday in Arlington at 3:30 p.m. on FSSW.
Sports

July 14, 2017 6:57 PM

Sunday TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Yankees at Red Sox (Game 1)

noon

TBS

Yankees at Red Sox (Game 2)

7 p.m.

ESPN

Rangers at Royals

1 p.m.

FSSW, KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270(Sp.)

Twins at Astros

1 p.m.

Root Sports

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Summer League semifinals

Teams TBD

Teams TBD

5 p.m.

7 p.m.

ESPN2

ESPN2

WNBA

Time

TV/Radio

Washington at New York

2 p.m.

NBA TV

Chicago at Dallas

3:30 p.m.

FSSW Plus

Phoenix at Minnesota

6 p.m.

NBA TV

Cycling

Time

TV/Radio

Tour de France: Stage 15

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN

Extreme Sports

Time

TV/Radio

X Games Minneapolis

noon

2 p.m.

WFAA/8

ESPN

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

European PGA: Scottish Open

9 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

Golf

KXAS/5

PGA: John Deere Classic

noon

2 p.m.

Golf

KTVT/11

USGA: U.S. Women’s Open

1 p.m.

KDFW/4

Champions: Senior Player’s Champ.

2 p.m.

Golf

American Century Celebrity Champ.

2 p.m.

KXAS/5

Web.com: Utah Championship

5 p.m.

Golf

Mixed Martial Arts

Time

TV/Radio

UFC Fight Night:

Prelims

Gunnar Nelson vs.

Santiago Ponzinibbio

noon

2 p.m.

FS1

FS1

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

FIA World Endurance:

Six Hours of Nurburgring

6 a.m.

FS1

Formula One: British Grand Prix

6:30 a.m.

CNBC

Formula E: New York Race 2

noon

KDFW/4

IndyCar: Honda Indy Toronto

2 p.m.

CNBC

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup:

Overton’s 301

2 p.m.

NBCSN

Poker

Time

TV/Radio

World Series of Poker: Main Event

1 p.m.

ESPN2

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Jamaica vs. El Salvador

Curacao vs. Mexico

5 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

FS2

FS1

Tennis

Time

TV/Radio

Wimbledon: Men’s Final

8 a.m.

2 p.m. (T)

ESPN

WFAA/8

Track & Field

Time

TV/Radio

IAAF Diamond League

8:30 p.m. (T)

NBCSN

Volleyball

Time

TV/Radio

World Series of Beach Volleyball

Men’s gold medal match

midnight

ESPN

