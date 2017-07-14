Skateboarding will be one event on the menu Saturday at the X Games in Minneapolis, Minn. Coverage begins at noon on ABC (WFAA/8) and continues at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on ESPN.
Skateboarding will be one event on the menu Saturday at the X Games in Minneapolis, Minn. Coverage begins at noon on ABC (WFAA/8) and continues at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on ESPN. Aaron Lavinsky TNS
Skateboarding will be one event on the menu Saturday at the X Games in Minneapolis, Minn. Coverage begins at noon on ABC (WFAA/8) and continues at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on ESPN. Aaron Lavinsky TNS

Sports

July 14, 2017 4:30 PM

TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Yankees at Red Sox

3 p.m.

FS1

Rangers at Royals

6 p.m.

FS1

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Twins at Astros

6 p.m.

Root Sports

Indians at Athletics

9 p.m. (JIP)

MLB Network

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Summer League quarterfinals

Spurs vs. Blazers

Heat vs. Grizzlies

Mavericks vs. Celtics

Nets vs. Lakers

3 p.m.

5 p.m.

7 p.m.

9 p.m.

ESPN2

ESPN2

ESPN2

ESPNU

WNBA

Time

TV/Radio

Atlanta at Seattle

8 p.m.

NBA TV

Boxing

Time

TV/Radio

Premier Champions, welterweights:

Omar Figueroa vs. Robert Guerrero

7 p.m.

KDFW/4

Main event, super featherweights:

Miguel Berchelt vs. Takashi Miura

8:50 p.m.

HBO

Cycling

Time

TV/Radio

Tour de France: Stage 14

7 a.m.

NBCSN

Extreme Sports

Time

TV/Radio

X Games Minneapolis

noon

2 p.m.

6 p.m.

WFAA/8

ESPN

ESPN

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

European PGA: Scottish Open

9 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

Golf

KXAS/5

PGA: John Deere Classic

noon

2 p.m.

Golf

KTVT/11

USGA: U.S. Women’s Open

1 p.m.

KDFW/4

Champions: Senior Players Champ.

2 p.m.

Golf

American Century Celebrity Champ.

2 p.m.

KXAS/5

Web.com: Utah Championship

5 p.m.

Golf

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

Formula One: Qualifying

7 a.m.

CNBC

NASCAR Xfinity: Qualifying

10 a.m.

CNBC

NASCAR Cup: Final practice

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN

NASCAR Xfinity: Overton’s 200

3 p.m.

NBCSN

IndyCar: Qualifying

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Formula E: New York Race 1

6:30 p.m. (T)

FS2

Poker

Time

TV/Radio

World Series of Poker: Main Event

1 p.m.

ESPN2

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

NWSL: North Carolina at Portland

2:30 p.m.

Lifetime

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Panama vs. Martinique

Nicaragua vs. United States

3:30 p.m.

6 p.m.

FS2

FXX

Friendly: LA Galaxy vs. Man. United

9 p.m.

ESPN2

Tennis

Time

TV/Radio

Wimbledon: Women’s Final

8 a.m.

2 p.m. (T)

ESPN

WFAA/8

Volleyball

Time

TV/Radio

World Series of Beach Volleyball

Women’s semifinals

noon

ESPN2

Gold medal match

11 p.m.

ESPN

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291

ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Don Meredith's son is making a movie about his dad

Don Meredith's son is making a movie about his dad 2:01

Don Meredith's son is making a movie about his dad
Aledo's Savannah Moody and dad make cut at Texas Women's Open 1:31

Aledo's Savannah Moody and dad make cut at Texas Women's Open
Tee shots during 2nd round of Texas Women's Open 0:47

Tee shots during 2nd round of Texas Women's Open

View More Video