TV/Radio for DFW sports

MLB
Time
TV/Radio
Yankees at Red Sox
3 p.m.
FS1
Rangers at Royals
6 p.m.
FS1
KRLD/105.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
Twins at Astros
6 p.m.
Root Sports
Indians at Athletics
9 p.m. (JIP)
MLB Network
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Summer League quarterfinals
Spurs vs. Blazers
Heat vs. Grizzlies
Mavericks vs. Celtics
Nets vs. Lakers
3 p.m.
5 p.m.
7 p.m.
9 p.m.
ESPN2
ESPN2
ESPN2
ESPNU
WNBA
Time
TV/Radio
Atlanta at Seattle
8 p.m.
NBA TV
Boxing
Time
TV/Radio
Premier Champions, welterweights:
Omar Figueroa vs. Robert Guerrero
7 p.m.
KDFW/4
Main event, super featherweights:
Miguel Berchelt vs. Takashi Miura
8:50 p.m.
HBO
Cycling
Time
TV/Radio
Tour de France: Stage 14
7 a.m.
NBCSN
Extreme Sports
Time
TV/Radio
X Games Minneapolis
noon
2 p.m.
6 p.m.
WFAA/8
ESPN
ESPN
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
European PGA: Scottish Open
9 a.m.
11:30 a.m.
Golf
KXAS/5
PGA: John Deere Classic
noon
2 p.m.
Golf
KTVT/11
USGA: U.S. Women’s Open
1 p.m.
KDFW/4
Champions: Senior Players Champ.
2 p.m.
Golf
American Century Celebrity Champ.
2 p.m.
KXAS/5
Web.com: Utah Championship
5 p.m.
Golf
Motorsports
Time
TV/Radio
Formula One: Qualifying
7 a.m.
CNBC
NASCAR Xfinity: Qualifying
10 a.m.
CNBC
NASCAR Cup: Final practice
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN
NASCAR Xfinity: Overton’s 200
3 p.m.
NBCSN
IndyCar: Qualifying
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Formula E: New York Race 1
6:30 p.m. (T)
FS2
Poker
Time
TV/Radio
World Series of Poker: Main Event
1 p.m.
ESPN2
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
NWSL: North Carolina at Portland
2:30 p.m.
Lifetime
CONCACAF Gold Cup
Panama vs. Martinique
Nicaragua vs. United States
3:30 p.m.
6 p.m.
FS2
FXX
Friendly: LA Galaxy vs. Man. United
9 p.m.
ESPN2
Tennis
Time
TV/Radio
Wimbledon: Women’s Final
8 a.m.
2 p.m. (T)
ESPN
WFAA/8
Volleyball
Time
TV/Radio
World Series of Beach Volleyball
Women’s semifinals
noon
ESPN2
Gold medal match
11 p.m.
ESPN
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758
MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291
ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287
NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79
FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198
Comments