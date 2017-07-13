Venus Williams, above, defeated Johanna Konta in straight sets Thursday to advance to the Wimbledon finals on Saturday against Garbine Muguruza. Williams will be seeking her sixth Wimbledon title in the championship match, which will be televised at 8 a.m. on ESPN.
Sports

July 13, 2017 10:30 PM

Weekend TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

Saturday

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Yankees at Red Sox

3 p.m.

FS1

Rangers at Royals

6 p.m.

FS1

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Twins at Astros

6 p.m.

Root Sports

Indians at Athletics

9 p.m. (JIP)

MLB Network

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Summer League quarterfinals

Spurs vs. Blazers or Raptors

Heat vs. Grizzlies

Mavericks vs. Celtics

Nets vs. Lakers or Cavaliers

3 p.m.

5 p.m.

7 p.m.

9 p.m.

ESPN2

ESPN2

ESPN2

ESPNU

WNBA

Time

TV/Radio

Atlanta at Seattle

8 p.m.

NBA TV

Boxing

Time

TV/Radio

Premier Champions, welterweights:

Omar Figueroa vs. Robert Guerrero

7 p.m.

KDFW/4

Main event, super featherweights:

Miguel Berchelt vs. Takashi Miura

8:50 p.m.

HBO

Cycling

Time

TV/Radio

Tour de France: Stage 14

7 a.m.

NBCSN

Extreme Sports

Time

TV/Radio

X Games Minneapolis

noon

2 p.m.

6 p.m.

WFAA/8

ESPN

ESPN

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

European PGA: Scottish Open

9 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

Golf

KXAS/5

PGA: John Deere Classic

noon

2 p.m.

Golf

KTVT/11

USGA: U.S. Women’s Open

1 p.m.

KDFW/4

Champions: Senior Players Champ.

2 p.m.

Golf

American Century Celebrity Champ.

2 p.m.

KXAS/5

Web.com: Utah Championship

5 p.m.

Golf

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

Formula One: Qualifying

7 a.m.

CNBC

NASCAR Xfinity: Qualifying

10 a.m.

CNBC

NASCAR Cup: Final practice

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN

NASCAR Xfinity: Overton’s 200

3 p.m.

NBCSN

IndyCar: Qualifying

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Formula E: New York Race 1

6:30 p.m. (T)

FS2

Poker

Time

TV/Radio

World Series of Poker: Main Event

1 p.m.

ESPN2

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

NWSL: North Carolina at Portland

2:30 p.m.

Lifetime

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Panama vs. Martinique

Nicaragua vs. United States

3:30 p.m.

6 p.m.

FS2

FXX

Friendly: LA Galaxy vs. Man. United

9 p.m.

ESPN2

Tennis

Time

TV/Radio

Wimbledon: Women’s Final

8 a.m.

2 p.m. (T)

ESPN

WFAA/8

Volleyball

Time

TV/Radio

World Series of Beach Volleyball

Women’s semifinals

noon

ESPN2

Gold medal match

11 p.m.

ESPN

Sunday

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Yankees at Red Sox (Game 1)

noon

TBS

Rangers at Royals

1 p.m.

FSSW

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Twins at Astros

1 p.m.

Root Sports

Yankees at Red Sox (Game 2)

7 p.m.

ESPN

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Summer League semifinals

Teams TBD

Teams TBD

5 p.m.

7 p.m.

ESPN2

ESPN2

WNBA

Time

TV/Radio

Washington at New York

2 p.m.

NBA TV

Chicago at Dallas

3:30 p.m.

FSSW Plus

Phoenix at Minnesota

6 p.m.

NBA TV

Cycling

Time

TV/Radio

Tour de France: Stage 15

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN

Extreme Sports

Time

TV/Radio

X Games Minneapolis

noon

2 p.m.

WFAA/8

ESPN

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

European PGA: Scottish Open

9 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

Golf

KXAS/5

PGA: John Deere Classic

noon

2 p.m.

Golf

KTVT/11

USGA: U.S. Women’s Open

1 p.m.

KDFW/4

Champions: Senior Player’s Champ.

2 p.m.

Golf

American Century Celebrity Champ.

2 p.m.

KXAS/5

Web.com: Utah Championship

5 p.m.

Golf

Mixed Martial Arts

Time

TV/Radio

UFC Fight Night:

Prelims

Gunnar Nelson vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

noon

2 p.m.

FS1

FS1

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

FIA World Endurance:

Six Hours of Nurburgring

6 a.m.

FS1

Formula One: British Grand Prix

6:30 a.m.

CNBC

Formula E: New York Race 2

noon

KDFW/4

IndyCar: Honda Indy Toronto

2 p.m.

CNBC

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup:

Overton’s 301

2 p.m.

NBCSN

Poker

Time

TV/Radio

World Series of Poker: Main Event

1 p.m.

ESPN2

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Jamaica vs. El Salvador

Curacao vs. Mexico

5 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

FS2

FS1

Tennis

Time

TV/Radio

Wimbledon: Men’s Final

8 a.m.

2 p.m. (T)

ESPN

WFAA/8

Track & Field

Time

TV/Radio

IAAF Diamond League

8:30 p.m. (T)

NBCSN

Volleyball

Time

TV/Radio

World Series of Beach Volleyball

Men’s gold medal match

midnight

ESPN

