Sam Querrey, above, of the United States upset No. 1 seed Andy Murray on Wednesday in London in the men’s quarterfinals at Wimbledon. Querrey next takes on Marin Cilic on Friday in the semifinals. The match will be televised at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Roger Federer meets Tomas Berdych in the other semifinal match.
Sports

July 13, 2017 10:15 PM

Friday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Yankees at Red Sox

6 p.m.

MLB Network

Rangers at Royals

7 p.m.

FSSW

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Twins at Astros

7 p.m.

Root Sports

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Summer League: Consolation games

Hawks vs. Rockets

Timberwolves vs. Wizards

Jazz vs. Bucks

Warriors vs. Clippers

76ers vs. Bulls

Teams TBD

3 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

5 p.m.

5:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU

NBA TV

ESPNU

NBA TV

NBA TV

NBA TV

Boxing

Time

TV/Radio

Main event, super lightweights:

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Keenan Smith

9 p.m.

Showtime

Cycling

Time

TV/Radio

Tour de France: Stage 13

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN

Extreme Sports

Time

TV/Radio

X Games Minneapolis

1 p.m.

8 p.m.

ESPN2

ESPN

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

Champions: Senior Players Champ.

12:30 p.m.

Golf

USGA: U.S. Women’s Open

1 p.m.

FS1

PGA: John Deere Classic

3 p.m.

Golf

American Century Celebrity Champ.

5 p.m. (T)

NBCSN

Web.com: Utah Championship

6 p.m.

Golf

Kickboxing

Time

TV/Radio

Glory 43: Saulo Cavalari vs.

Pavel Zhuravlev

10 p.m. (T)

ESPN2

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

NASCAR Cup: First practice

10:45 a.m.

NBCSN

NASCAR Xfinity: Second practice

noon

NBCSN

Formula One: First practice

1 p.m. (T)

NBCSN

NASCAR Xfinity: Final practice

2 p.m.

NBCSN

NASCAR Cup: Qualifying

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Poker

Time

TV/Radio

World Series of Poker: Main Event

7 p.m.

ESPN2

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage

Costa Rica vs. French Guiana

Canada vs. Honduras

6:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

FS1

FS1

Tennis

Time

TV/Radio

Wimbledon: Men’s semifinals

7 a.m.

ESPN

Volleyball

Time

TV/Radio

FIVB World Grand Prix

United States vs. Turkey

5 a.m. (T)

NBCSN

World Series of Beach Volleyball

4 p.m.

ESPN2

Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291

NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

