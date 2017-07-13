Friday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

MLB
Time
TV/Radio
Yankees at Red Sox
6 p.m.
MLB Network
Rangers at Royals
7 p.m.
FSSW
KRLD/105.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
Twins at Astros
7 p.m.
Root Sports
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Summer League: Consolation games
Hawks vs. Rockets
Timberwolves vs. Wizards
Jazz vs. Bucks
Warriors vs. Clippers
76ers vs. Bulls
Teams TBD
3 p.m.
3:30 p.m.
5 p.m.
5:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU
NBA TV
ESPNU
NBA TV
NBA TV
NBA TV
Boxing
Time
TV/Radio
Main event, super lightweights:
Ivan Baranchyk vs. Keenan Smith
9 p.m.
Showtime
Cycling
Time
TV/Radio
Tour de France: Stage 13
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN
Extreme Sports
Time
TV/Radio
X Games Minneapolis
1 p.m.
8 p.m.
ESPN2
ESPN
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
Champions: Senior Players Champ.
12:30 p.m.
Golf
USGA: U.S. Women’s Open
1 p.m.
FS1
PGA: John Deere Classic
3 p.m.
Golf
American Century Celebrity Champ.
5 p.m. (T)
NBCSN
Web.com: Utah Championship
6 p.m.
Golf
Kickboxing
Time
TV/Radio
Glory 43: Saulo Cavalari vs.
Pavel Zhuravlev
10 p.m. (T)
ESPN2
Motorsports
Time
TV/Radio
NASCAR Cup: First practice
10:45 a.m.
NBCSN
NASCAR Xfinity: Second practice
noon
NBCSN
Formula One: First practice
1 p.m. (T)
NBCSN
NASCAR Xfinity: Final practice
2 p.m.
NBCSN
NASCAR Cup: Qualifying
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Poker
Time
TV/Radio
World Series of Poker: Main Event
7 p.m.
ESPN2
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage
Costa Rica vs. French Guiana
Canada vs. Honduras
6:30 p.m.
9 p.m.
FS1
FS1
Tennis
Time
TV/Radio
Wimbledon: Men’s semifinals
7 a.m.
ESPN
Volleyball
Time
TV/Radio
FIVB World Grand Prix
United States vs. Turkey
5 a.m. (T)
NBCSN
World Series of Beach Volleyball
4 p.m.
ESPN2
