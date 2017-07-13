Fort Worth Vaqueros host first-ever playoff game

TCU coach Gary Patterson watch his team's receivers lead the nation in dropped passes last season, per Pro Football Focus. But he's optimistic about newcomers stepping up while returnees improve when players report July 29 for fall camp. Video by Jimmy Burch
TCU coach Gary Patterson, whose team finished 6-7 last year, has a history of producing strong records after struggling seasons. He'll test that trend in 2017 and welcomes the task. Video by Jimmy Burch
A pecan tree that shaded the giant scoreboard by the 18th hole during tournament week at Colonial Country Club toppled in Sunday's storms. Workers chopped it up and removed it Monday. Video by Jimmy Burch
Michael Tothe, tournament director of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational at Colonial Country club, says the iconic pecan tree that toppled in Sunday's storms will be missed during next year's PGA Tour event. Video by Jimmy Burch
Texas Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish says that time missed because of Tommy John surgery makes it difficult for him to say if he has met expectations since coming to the majors (video by Jeff Wilson).
Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister breaks down how he used the bullpen Saturday in a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels, and how he might deploy certain relievers going forward (video by Jeff Wilson/Star-Telegram).