Wednesday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

Minor League Baseball
Time
TV/Radio
Triple A All-Star Game
8 p.m.
MLB Network
Baseball
Time
TV/Radio
California Collegiate League
All-Star Game
9 p.m.
FSSW
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Summer League Playoffs: First round
Teams TBD
Teams TBD
Teams TBD
Teams TBD
Teams TBD
Teams TBD
Teams TBD
Teams TBD
3 p.m.
3:30 p.m.
5 p.m.
5:30 p.m.
7 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
9 p.m.
9:30 p.m.
NBA TV
ESPNU
NBA TV
ESPN2
NBA TV
ESPN2
NBA TV
ESPN2
Cycling
Time
TV/Radio
Tour de France: Stage 11
7 a.m.
NBCSN
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
Legends: Senior LPGA Championship
3 p.m.
Golf
European PGA: Scottish Open
4:30 a.m.
(Thu.)
Golf
Poker
Time
TV/Radio
World Series of Poker: Main Event
7 p.m.
ESPN
Special event
Time
TV/Radio
The 25th ESPYS
7 p.m.
WFAA/8
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage
Panama vs. Nicaragua
United States vs. Martinique
5:30 p.m.
8 p.m.
FS1
FS1
Tennis
Time
TV/Radio
Wimbledon Men’s Quarterfinals
Centre Court
No. 1 Court
7 a.m.
7 a.m.
ESPN
ESPN2
MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291
NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287
