Sam Querrey, above, of the United States takes on No. 1 seed Andy Murray at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the men’s quarterfinals at Wimbledon. The match, on Centre Court, will be televised on ESPN.
Sports

July 11, 2017 3:51 PM

Wednesday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

Minor League Baseball

Time

TV/Radio

Triple A All-Star Game

8 p.m.

MLB Network

Baseball

Time

TV/Radio

California Collegiate League

All-Star Game

9 p.m.

FSSW

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Summer League Playoffs: First round

Teams TBD

Teams TBD

Teams TBD

Teams TBD

Teams TBD

Teams TBD

Teams TBD

Teams TBD

3 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

5 p.m.

5:30 p.m.

7 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

NBA TV

ESPNU

NBA TV

ESPN2

NBA TV

ESPN2

NBA TV

ESPN2

Cycling

Time

TV/Radio

Tour de France: Stage 11

7 a.m.

NBCSN

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

Legends: Senior LPGA Championship

3 p.m.

Golf

European PGA: Scottish Open

4:30 a.m.

(Thu.)

Golf

Poker

Time

TV/Radio

World Series of Poker: Main Event

7 p.m.

ESPN

Special event

Time

TV/Radio

The 25th ESPYS

7 p.m.

WFAA/8

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage

Panama vs. Nicaragua

United States vs. Martinique

5:30 p.m.

8 p.m.

FS1

FS1

Tennis

Time

TV/Radio

Wimbledon Men’s Quarterfinals

Centre Court

No. 1 Court

7 a.m.

7 a.m.

ESPN

ESPN2

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291

NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

