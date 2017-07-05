Thursday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

MLB
Time
TV/Radio
Brewers at Cubs
1 p.m.
MLB Network
Astros at Blue Jays
6 p.m.
Root Sports
Orioles at Twins
7 p.m.
MLB Network
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Summer League:
Mavericks vs. Pistons
76ers vs. Spurs
Celtics vs. Jazz
1 p.m.
6 p.m.
8 p.m.
NBA TV
NBA TV
NBA TV
WNBA
Time
TV/Radio
Los Angeles at Minnesota
7 p.m.
ESPN2
Cycling
Time
TV/Radio
Tour de France: Stage 6
7 a.m.
NBCSN
CFL
Time
TV/Radio
British Columbia at Montreal
6:30 p.m.
ESPNews
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
Web.com: LECOM Health Challenge
11:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA: The Greenbrier Classic
2 p.m.
Golf
LPGA: Thornberry Creek Classic
5 p.m.
Golf
Euro. PGA: Dubai Duty Free Irish Open
4:30 a.m. (Fri.)
Golf
Motorsports
Time
TV/Radio
NASCAR Trucks: Qualifying
4 p.m.
FS1
NASCAR Xfinity: Final practice
5 p.m.
NBCSN
NASCAR Camping World Trucks:
Buckle Up in Your Truck 225
6:30 p.m.
FS1
Softball
Time
TV/Radio
World Cup of Softball XII:
United States vs. Canada
6 p.m.
ESPN
Tennis
Time
TV/Radio
Wimbledon: Second Round
6 a.m.
ESPN
Track & Field
Time
TV/Radio
IAAF Diamond League:
Athletissima meet
1 p.m.
NBCSN
Track Town Summer Series
8 p.m.
ESPN
MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291
Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758
NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156
FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79
