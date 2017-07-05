Renee Montgomery, left, and the Minnesota Lynx host Candace Parker and the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday (7 p.m., ESPN2) in a rematch of last season’s WNBA Finals. Minnesota, 12-1, has the league’s best record this season, followed by Los Angeles at 12-3.
Sports

July 05, 2017 6:45 PM

Thursday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Brewers at Cubs

1 p.m.

MLB Network

Astros at Blue Jays

6 p.m.

Root Sports

Orioles at Twins

7 p.m.

MLB Network

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Summer League:

Mavericks vs. Pistons

76ers vs. Spurs

Celtics vs. Jazz

1 p.m.

6 p.m.

8 p.m.

NBA TV

NBA TV

NBA TV

WNBA

Time

TV/Radio

Los Angeles at Minnesota

7 p.m.

ESPN2

Cycling

Time

TV/Radio

Tour de France: Stage 6

7 a.m.

NBCSN

CFL

Time

TV/Radio

British Columbia at Montreal

6:30 p.m.

ESPNews

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

Web.com: LECOM Health Challenge

11:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA: The Greenbrier Classic

2 p.m.

Golf

LPGA: Thornberry Creek Classic

5 p.m.

Golf

Euro. PGA: Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

4:30 a.m. (Fri.)

Golf

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

NASCAR Trucks: Qualifying

4 p.m.

FS1

NASCAR Xfinity: Final practice

5 p.m.

NBCSN

NASCAR Camping World Trucks:

Buckle Up in Your Truck 225

6:30 p.m.

FS1

Softball

Time

TV/Radio

World Cup of Softball XII:

United States vs. Canada

6 p.m.

ESPN

Tennis

Time

TV/Radio

Wimbledon: Second Round

6 a.m.

ESPN

Track & Field

Time

TV/Radio

IAAF Diamond League:

Athletissima meet

1 p.m.

NBCSN

Track Town Summer Series

8 p.m.

ESPN

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291

Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758

NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156

FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

