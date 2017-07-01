Tyson Ross starts for the Texas Rangers on Sunday in the series finale at the Chicago White Sox. The matinee game begins at 1 p.m. on FSSW.
Sports

July 01, 2017 3:59 PM

Sunday TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Rangers at White Sox

1 p.m.

FSSW

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Yankees at Astros

1 p.m.

Root Sports

Twins at Royals

1 p.m.

MLB Network

Nationals at Cardinals

7 p.m.

ESPN

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Summer League:

Knicks vs. Pistons

Magic vs. Heat

Pacers vs. Hornets

noon

2 p.m.

4 p.m.

NBA TV

NBA TV

NBA TV

Bowling

Time

TV/Radio

PGA Tour: Oklahoma Open Finals

noon

ESPN

Cycling

Time

TV/Radio

Tour de France: Stage 2

7 a.m.

NBCSN

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

Euro. PGA: HNA Open de France

6:30 a.m.

Golf

USGA: U.S. Senior Open

noon

KDFW/4

PGA: Quicken Loans National

noon

2 p.m.

Golf

KTVT/11

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

2 p.m.

KXAS/5

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

IMSA Sportscars:

Six Hours of the Glen

Hours 1-3

Hours 4-6

9 a.m.

noon

FS1

FS2

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

FIFA Confederations Cup

Third Place: Portugal vs. Mexico

7 a.m.

FS1

Championship: Chile vs. Germany

1 p.m.

FS1

MLS: New England at Philadelphia

4 p.m.

FS1

Swimming

Time

TV/Radio

Phillips 66 National Championships

noon

KXAS/5

Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291

NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198

