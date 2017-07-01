Sunday TV/Radio for DFW sports

MLB
Time
TV/Radio
Rangers at White Sox
1 p.m.
FSSW
KRLD/105.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
Yankees at Astros
1 p.m.
Root Sports
Twins at Royals
1 p.m.
MLB Network
Nationals at Cardinals
7 p.m.
ESPN
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Summer League:
Knicks vs. Pistons
Magic vs. Heat
Pacers vs. Hornets
noon
2 p.m.
4 p.m.
NBA TV
NBA TV
NBA TV
Bowling
Time
TV/Radio
PGA Tour: Oklahoma Open Finals
noon
ESPN
Cycling
Time
TV/Radio
Tour de France: Stage 2
7 a.m.
NBCSN
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
Euro. PGA: HNA Open de France
6:30 a.m.
Golf
USGA: U.S. Senior Open
noon
KDFW/4
PGA: Quicken Loans National
noon
2 p.m.
Golf
KTVT/11
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
2 p.m.
KXAS/5
Motorsports
Time
TV/Radio
IMSA Sportscars:
Six Hours of the Glen
Hours 1-3
Hours 4-6
9 a.m.
noon
FS1
FS2
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
FIFA Confederations Cup
Third Place: Portugal vs. Mexico
7 a.m.
FS1
Championship: Chile vs. Germany
1 p.m.
FS1
MLS: New England at Philadelphia
4 p.m.
FS1
Swimming
Time
TV/Radio
Phillips 66 National Championships
noon
KXAS/5
