DFW sports calendar

FC Dallas defender Aaron Guillen, left, and Houston Dynamo forward Erick Torres confront each other during the second half of an MLS soccer game Friday, June 23, 2017, in Houston. FC Dallas is host to the Colorado Rapids at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco in a round of 16 match in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. FC Dallas is the defending Cup champion. Brett Coomer Houston Chronicle via AP