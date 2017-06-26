Tyson Ross will get the starting assignment for the Texas Rangers at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday when they take on the host Cleveland Indians in Game 2 of their series. Ross allowed seven runs in three innings in his last start, a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Tyson Ross will get the starting assignment for the Texas Rangers at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday when they take on the host Cleveland Indians in Game 2 of their series. Ross allowed seven runs in three innings in his last start, a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Tony Gutierrez AP
Tyson Ross will get the starting assignment for the Texas Rangers at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday when they take on the host Cleveland Indians in Game 2 of their series. Ross allowed seven runs in three innings in his last start, a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Tony Gutierrez AP

Sports

June 26, 2017 4:26 PM

Tuesday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Rangers at Indians

6 p.m.

FSSW

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp)

Cubs at Nationals

6 p.m.

MLB Network

Athletics at Astros

7 p.m.

Root Sports

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

NCAA College World Series:

Championship Series Game 2: LSU vs. Florida

7 p.m.

ESPN

WNBA

Time

TV/Radio

Seattle at Washington

11 a.m.

NBA TV

Boxing

Time

TV/Radio

Miguel Cruz vs. Alex Martin, welterweights

Jamal James vs. Samuel

Figueroa, welterweights

8 p.m.

FS1

Swimming

Time

TV/Radio

Phillips 66 National

Championships

6 p.m. (T)

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

UEFA U-21 Semifinals

England vs. Germany

10:45 a.m.

ESPNU

Spain vs. Italy

1:45 p.m.

ESPNU

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291

Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156

ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Rangers' Joey Gallo not worried about hamstring

Rangers' Joey Gallo not worried about hamstring 1:37

Rangers' Joey Gallo not worried about hamstring
Mac Attack preps for All-Star domination 2:36

Mac Attack preps for All-Star domination
Rangers' Nick Martinez talks about tough fifth inning Sunday 1:02

Rangers' Nick Martinez talks about tough fifth inning Sunday

View More Video

Sports Videos