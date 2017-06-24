Sunday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

MLB
Time
TV/Radio
Angels at Red Sox
12:30 p.m.
MLB Network
Rangers at Yankees
1 p.m.
FSSW
KRLD/105.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
Astros at Mariners
3 p.m.
Root Sports
Pirates at Cardinals
7 p.m.
ESPN
WNBA
Time
TV/Radio
Connecticut at Dallas
3:30 p.m.
NBA TV
FSSW Plus
San Antonio at Minnesota
6 p.m.
NBA TV
CFL
Time
TV/Radio
Hamilton at Toronto
3 p.m.
ESPN2
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
Euro. PGA: BMW Int’l Open
5:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA: Travelers Championship
noon
2 p.m.
Golf
KTVT/11
Champions: American Family
Insurance Championship
2 p.m.
Golf
LPGA: NW Arkansas Championship
4 p.m.
Golf
Mixed Martial Arts
Time
TV/Radio
UFC Fight Night: Prelims
6 p.m.
FS2
UFC Fight Night:
Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Lee
8 p.m.
FS1
Motorsports
Time
TV/Radio
F1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN
IndyCar: Kohler Grand Prix
noon
NBCSN
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup:
Toyota/Save Mart 350
2 p.m.
FS1
NHRA: Summit Racing
Equipment Nationals
5 p.m. (T)
FS1
Sailing
Time
TV/Radio
America’s Cup Races 7 & 8
USA vs. New Zealand
noon
KXAS/5
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
FIFA Confed. Cup First Stage
Germany vs. Cameroon
Chile vs. Australia
10 a.m.
10 a.m.
KDFW/4
FS1
MLS: Seattle at Portland
2:30 p.m.
ESPN
Track & Field
Time
TV/Radio
USATF Outdoor Championships
3 p.m.
KXAS/5
Beach Volleyball
Time
TV/Radio
AVP Pro Beach Tour
5 p.m.
NBCSN
MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291
Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156
FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198
FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300
Comments