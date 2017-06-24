Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) celebrates with teammate Carlos Gomez (14) after Gomez hit a two-run home run Saturday as New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine, right, looks away. The Rangers and Yankees conclude a three-game series at 1 p.m. Sunday on FSSW.
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) celebrates with teammate Carlos Gomez (14) after Gomez hit a two-run home run Saturday as New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine, right, looks away. The Rangers and Yankees conclude a three-game series at 1 p.m. Sunday on FSSW. Frank Franklin II AP
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) celebrates with teammate Carlos Gomez (14) after Gomez hit a two-run home run Saturday as New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine, right, looks away. The Rangers and Yankees conclude a three-game series at 1 p.m. Sunday on FSSW. Frank Franklin II AP

Sports

June 24, 2017 8:00 PM

Sunday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Angels at Red Sox

12:30 p.m.

MLB Network

Rangers at Yankees

1 p.m.

FSSW

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Astros at Mariners

3 p.m.

Root Sports

Pirates at Cardinals

7 p.m.

ESPN

WNBA

Time

TV/Radio

Connecticut at Dallas

3:30 p.m.

NBA TV

FSSW Plus

San Antonio at Minnesota

6 p.m.

NBA TV

CFL

Time

TV/Radio

Hamilton at Toronto

3 p.m.

ESPN2

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

Euro. PGA: BMW Int’l Open

5:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA: Travelers Championship

noon

2 p.m.

Golf

KTVT/11

Champions: American Family

Insurance Championship

2 p.m.

Golf

LPGA: NW Arkansas Championship

4 p.m.

Golf

Mixed Martial Arts

Time

TV/Radio

UFC Fight Night: Prelims

6 p.m.

FS2

UFC Fight Night:

Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Lee

8 p.m.

FS1

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

F1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN

IndyCar: Kohler Grand Prix

noon

NBCSN

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup:

Toyota/Save Mart 350

2 p.m.

FS1

NHRA: Summit Racing

Equipment Nationals

5 p.m. (T)

FS1

Sailing

Time

TV/Radio

America’s Cup Races 7 & 8

USA vs. New Zealand

noon

KXAS/5

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

FIFA Confed. Cup First Stage

Germany vs. Cameroon

Chile vs. Australia

10 a.m.

10 a.m.

KDFW/4

FS1

MLS: Seattle at Portland

2:30 p.m.

ESPN

Track & Field

Time

TV/Radio

USATF Outdoor Championships

3 p.m.

KXAS/5

Beach Volleyball

Time

TV/Radio

AVP Pro Beach Tour

5 p.m.

NBCSN

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291

Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156

FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198

FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Jeff Banister talks offense, Matt Bush after Rangers win Sunday

Jeff Banister talks offense, Matt Bush after Rangers win Sunday 1:48

Jeff Banister talks offense, Matt Bush after Rangers win Sunday
Rangers' Nick Martinez talks about tough fifth inning Sunday 1:02

Rangers' Nick Martinez talks about tough fifth inning Sunday
Matt Bush pleased to get job done for Rangers 1:56

Matt Bush pleased to get job done for Rangers

View More Video

Sports Videos