Rangers top three draft picks Bubba Thompson, Chris Seise and Hans Crouse agree to terms

Former Rangers pitcher Colby Lewis was at Globe Life Ballpark to help with the Do It For Durrett fundraiser. Lewis said no clubs, including the Rangers, offered him a guaranteed contract during the off-season (Video by Stefan Stevenson).
RHP Alex Scherff was 15-0 on the season, including two wins over Grapevine, before being drafted in the 5th round of MLB's amateur draft by the Boston Red Sox. He leads the Star-Telegram Super Team in 2017.
TCU, making its fourth consecutive trip to the College World Series, is joining a slate of familiar teams in Omaha, Neb. The eight teams have combined for 90 CWS appearances and 12 national championships.