Cowboys minicamp 6.15.17

The Cowboys finished their three-day minicamp Thursday at The Star in Frisco.
Jared L. Christopher
jchristopher@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Byron Bell left the practice field early on Thursday.
Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley, left, discusses strategy with quarterback Dak Prescott after practice.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was all smiles during the last voluntary practice before the team heads to Oxnard, Calif., for training camp next month.
Dallas Cowboys safety Jeff Heath had a productive minicamp accounting for two interceptions and two deflections in limited 7-on-7 action.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Kellen Moore got in some passing work during practice.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett spoke to the media following Thursday’s practice.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback-turned-safety Jameill Showers picks up a loose ball during practice.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) wore his much talked about reflective visor for the final voluntary practice before the team heads to training camp next month.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was the last player to leave the practice field.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson scoops up a fumble during their final practice of the three-day minicamp.
