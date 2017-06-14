TCU, UT Arlington, Texas Wesleyan players chosen on draft’s final day

Three more baseball players from College World Series-bound TCU, two from UT Arlington and one from Texas Wesleyan were chosen on the final day of the Major League Baseball draft on Wednesday.

TCU right-hander Mitchell Traver was selected by the Angels in the 20th round. Second baseman Cam Warner was a 28th-round pick of the Tigers and third baseman Elliott Barzilli went to the Marlins in the 32nd round.

Traver was 4-1 with a 3.79 ERA this season for TCU after missing a month with a back muscle strain. Warner batted .292 with 49 RBIs while Barzilli batted .243 with 14 doubles.

UTA left-hander Jakob Hernandez, who was 6-1 with a 3.28 ERA, was a 21st-round selection of the Phillies while catcher Brady Cox, who batted .229, was taken by the Royals in the 36th round.

Texas Wesleyan third baseman Luis Roman, who batted .370 with 17 home runs and 68 RBIs, was picked by the Padres in the 21st round.

Texas Tech junior third baseman Hunter Hargrove, a Mansfield High graduate, was picked in the 25th round by the Athletics.

TCU had three players drafted on Tuesday: outfielder Austen Wade in the fifth round by the Indians, catcher Evan Skoug in the seventh round by the White Sox, and pitcher Brian Howard in the eighth round by the Athletics.

UTA right-hander Austin Gardner, from Coppell, was a ninth-round draft pick of the New York Yankees on Tuesday.