Defending U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson arrived to this year’s event as the proud father of a newborn baby boy, just in time for Father’s Day.
Sports

June 14, 2017 4:27 PM

Thursday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Dodgers at Indians

11 a.m.

MLB Network

Nationals at Mets

6 p.m.

MLB Network

Texas League

Time

TV/Radio

San Antonio at Frisco

7 p.m.

FSSW

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

USGA: U.S. Open

10 a.m.

5 p.m.

FS1

KDFW/4

LPGA: Meijer Classic

3 p.m.

Golf

Track & Field

Time

TV/Radio

IAAF Diamond League

1 p.m.

NBCSN

Volleyball

Time

TV/Radio

FIVB: United States vs. Iran

11 a.m. (T)

NBCSN

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

