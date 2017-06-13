Dallas Cowboys minicamp 6.13.17

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) jogs onto the practice field for a minicamp that began Tuesday at The Star in Frisco.
Jared L. Christopher
jchristopher@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) and running back Ezekiel Elliot (21) lean on each other for balance during pre-practice calisthenics.
Jared L. Christopher
jchristopher@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys veteran tight end Jason Witten (82) catches a pass during Tuesday’s practice.
Jared L. Christopher
jchristopher@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (50) jogs off the field during Tuesday’s practice.
Jared L. Christopher
jchristopher@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick (72) watches the second team offense practice on Tuesday.
Jared L. Christopher
jchristopher@star-telegram.com
Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was all smiles on the first day on minicamp.
Jared L. Christopher
jchristopher@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and head coach Jason Garrett were the last to leave the practice field on Tuesday.
Jared L. Christopher
jchristopher@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys receiver Uzoma Nwachukwu (16) and backup quarterback Kellen Moore (17) discuss strategy.
Jared L. Christopher
jchristopher@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli speaks to the media following Tuesday’s practice.
Jared L. Christopher
jchristopher@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Zac Dysert warms up during practice on Tuesday.
Jared L. Christopher
jchristopher@star-telegram.com
The man behind the mask is Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Jared L. Christopher
jchristopher@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford wipes sweat from his eyes during practice.
Jared L. Christopher
jchristopher@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden takes a breather during practice.
Jared L. Christopher
jchristopher@star-telegram.com
Veteran defensive backs Orlando Scandrick (32) and Jeff Heath (38) share a moment during Tuesday’s practice.
Jared L. Christopher
jchristopher@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass during drills on Tuesday.
Jared L. Christopher
jchristopher@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys defensive end David Irving (95) takes a breather during practice.
Jared L. Christopher
jchristopher@star-telegram.com
Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) catches a pass during practice.
Jared L. Christopher
jchristopher@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Kellen Moore (17) took reps with the second team during Tuesday’s practice.
Jared L. Christopher
jchristopher@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens takes a breather during practice on Tuesday.
Jared L. Christopher
jchristopher@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys safety Jeff Heath (38) had two interceptions in Tuesday’s practice.
Jared L. Christopher
jchristopher@star-telegram.com