Colleyville's Alex Scherff, drafted by Red Sox, is Star-Telegram Player of the Year

RHP Alex Scherff was 15-0 on the season, including two wins over Grapevine, before being drafted in the 5th round of MLB's amateur draft by the Boston Red Sox. He leads the Star-Telegram Super Team in 2017.
