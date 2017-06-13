Nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keepy-uppy

by Jared L. Christopher
Beat writers Clarence Hill Jr. and Drew Davison discuss the Cowboys first day of minicamp.
TCU, making its fourth consecutive trip to the College World Series, is joining a slate of familiar teams in Omaha, Neb. The eight teams have combined for 90 CWS appearances and 12 national championships.
Rangers reliever Jeremy Jeffress changed speeds more often Monday in two scoreless innings against the Astros (Video by Stefan Stevenson).
Yu Darvish held the Astros to one run on one hit in seven innings Monday as the Rangers won the opener at Minute Maid Park 6-1 (Video by Stefan Stevenson).
Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos said Yu Darvish had as good a command of his mix of pitches as he's seen since he his five years with the club (Video by Stefan Stevenson).
Rangers first baseman Joey Gallo missed a homer by inches in the second inning but his triple still drove in the club's second run (Video by Stefan Stevenson).
The veteran Horned Frogs coach is taking his team to a fourth straight appearance in Omaha. Even going at all is difficult, he said.
The senior right-hander deals TCU to the College World Series and bids goodbye to Lupton Stadium.
Austin Bibens-Dirkx outpitched Max Scherzer on Sunday and lifted the Texas Rangers to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals (video by Jeff Wilson).
The Texas Rangers swept three games from the Washington Nationals, and manager Jeff Banister said it could be the start of something (video by Jeff Wilson).
Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy said that he and Austin Bibens-Dirk went a little off-course with their game plan in beating the Washington Nationals (video by Jeff Wilson).
Texas Rangers ace Yu Darvish said that he can make an adjustment Monday in facing Houston for the second time this month (video by Jeff Wilson).
The Horned Frogs catcher reacts to his go-ahead home run in the eighth inning of a dramatic Super Regional victory Saturday.
The Mustangs endured 8 elimination games to reach a second straight championship contest, but four errors proved to be too much to overcome against Port Neches-Groves.